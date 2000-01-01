Of Counsel
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
West Virginia
Hi, I’m Geoff. I enjoy helping clients with their unique legal issues.
I represent clients in the state of West Virginia on a variety of legal matters, including family law, employment law, contracts, personal injury, landlord/tenant issues, and criminal law. I have litigation experience in state and federal court.
One of my proudest moments was helping to organize and speak at the first Mixed Martial Arts Law Symposium. I pride myself on being able to find answers to even the most difficult legal questions for my clients. In my free time I enjoy hiking and being out in nature.
I thirst for knowledge and find that the legal field provides ample opportunities to utilize my skills in research and writing to provide a valuable service to my clients.
I studied abroad in England during my undergraduate studies and in Mexico during law school.
West Virginia University
J.D. in Law
2010
Fairmont State College
B.S. in Criminal Justice
2000
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Of Counsel
2021 - Present
Reisenfeld & Associates
Associate Attorney
2018 - 2020
Kenneth P. Hicks, L.C.
Associate Attorney
2016 - 2017
Samuel I. White, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2014 - 2015
Klie Law Offices
Associate Attorney
2012 - 2013
West Virginia State Bar
2011 - 2021