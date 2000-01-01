West Virginia

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate

About

Hi, I’m Geoff. I enjoy helping clients with their unique legal issues.

I represent clients in the state of West Virginia on a variety of legal matters, including family law, employment law, contracts, personal injury, landlord/tenant issues, and criminal law. I have litigation experience in state and federal court.

One of my proudest moments was helping to organize and speak at the first Mixed Martial Arts Law Symposium. I pride myself on being able to find answers to even the most difficult legal questions for my clients. In my free time I enjoy hiking and being out in nature.

Why I practice law

I thirst for knowledge and find that the legal field provides ample opportunities to utilize my skills in research and writing to provide a valuable service to my clients.

Fun fact

I studied abroad in England during my undergraduate studies and in Mexico during law school.

Professional background

Education

West Virginia University

J.D. in Law

2010

Fairmont State College

B.S. in Criminal Justice

2000

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

Of Counsel

2021 - Present

Reisenfeld & Associates

Associate Attorney

2018 - 2020

Kenneth P. Hicks, L.C.

Associate Attorney

2016 - 2017

Samuel I. White, P.C.

Associate Attorney

2014 - 2015

Klie Law Offices

Associate Attorney

2012 - 2013

Associations

West Virginia State Bar

2011 - 2021