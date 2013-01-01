Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
California
Copyright, Trademark
Hi, my name is Daniel Davis. I am a lawyer, but I grew up designing and creating everything from model airplanes to computer code. It was natural, therefore, to focus my practice on intellectual property.
I have learned that every client's story requires me to examine the law under the light of a new and unique set of facts. This conviction was set by five years of experience working for a nonprofit advocacy organization in the D.C. area, where I assisted thousands of clients with a fascinating variety of legal issues.
I'm excited to hear your story, and look forward to assisting you.
The opportunity to work with people and help them solve their problems, to me, is the most fulfilling part of practicing law.
I love to swim! The best place I have been swimming was a beach on Fenwick Island in Delaware. The worst was a Class III rapid in the Youghiogheny River in Pennsylvania.
Oak Brook College of Law & Government Policy
J.D. magna cum laude in Law, 2015
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Associate Attorney - 2018
Home School Legal Defense
Emergency Contact Attorney - 2016-2018
Home School Legal Defense
Senior Legal Assistant - 2016-2018
Home School Legal Defense
Legal Assistant - 2013-2016
State Bar of California
Member - 2016-Present