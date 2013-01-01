California

Copyright, Trademark

About

Hi, my name is Daniel Davis. I am a lawyer, but I grew up designing and creating everything from model airplanes to computer code. It was natural, therefore, to focus my practice on intellectual property.

I have learned that every client's story requires me to examine the law under the light of a new and unique set of facts. This conviction was set by five years of experience working for a nonprofit advocacy organization in the D.C. area, where I assisted thousands of clients with a fascinating variety of legal issues.

I'm excited to hear your story, and look forward to assisting you.

Why I practice law

The opportunity to work with people and help them solve their problems, to me, is the most fulfilling part of practicing law.

Fun fact

I love to swim! The best place I have been swimming was a beach on Fenwick Island in Delaware. The worst was a Class III rapid in the Youghiogheny River in Pennsylvania.

Professional background

Education

Oak Brook College of Law & Government Policy

J.D. magna cum laude in Law, 2015

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Associate Attorney - 2018

Home School Legal Defense

Emergency Contact Attorney - 2016-2018

Home School Legal Defense

Senior Legal Assistant - 2016-2018

Home School Legal Defense

Legal Assistant - 2013-2016

Associations

State Bar of California

Member - 2016-Present