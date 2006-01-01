Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
New Jersey, New York
Patent
Hi, I’m Daniel. Ever since I was an engineer, problem solving has always been a passion. This is why I am enjoying my current work as a patent attorney, where I can passionately use my prior experience designing and engineering New York City skyscrapers to the benefit of my clients. As such, my priorities during consultations revolve around problem solving the issues at hand.
I went to law school for the same reason why I practice law - because I like to learn.
I love spending time with my family.
Brooklyn Law School
J.D. in Law, 2006
University of Wisconsin – Madison
B.S. in Civil and Environmental Engineering
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Associate Attorney
2013-Present
Schrader, Israely & DeLuca LLP
Of Counsel
2011-2013
Spiegel & Utrera, P.A.
Managing Attorney
2008-2013
United States Patent and Trademark Office
Member
2007-Present
New York State Bar Association
Member
2007-Present
New Jersey State Bar Association
Member
2006-Present