New Jersey, New York

Patent

About

Hi, I’m Daniel. Ever since I was an engineer, problem solving has always been a passion. This is why I am enjoying my current work as a patent attorney, where I can passionately use my prior experience designing and engineering New York City skyscrapers to the benefit of my clients. As such, my priorities during consultations revolve around problem solving the issues at hand.

Why I practice law

I went to law school for the same reason why I practice law - because I like to learn.

Fun fact

I love spending time with my family.

Professional background

Education

Brooklyn Law School

J.D. in Law, 2006

University of Wisconsin – Madison

B.S. in Civil and Environmental Engineering

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Associate Attorney

2013-Present

Schrader, Israely & DeLuca LLP

Of Counsel

2011-2013

Spiegel & Utrera, P.A.

Managing Attorney

2008-2013

Associations

United States Patent and Trademark Office

Member

2007-Present

New York State Bar Association

Member

2007-Present

New Jersey State Bar Association

Member

2006-Present