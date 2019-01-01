Daniel Stevens

Associate Attorney
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
California
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate
Hi, I'm Daniel. My passion is representing the underdog individual against the mega-corp behemoths of our nation.
My 15 years of experience working for top financial institutions gives me a level of understanding of business and real estate matters that goes beyond the average attorney. I put that expertise to use litigating claims involving the California Home Owners Bill of Rights against financial institutions on behalf of distressed homeowners.
I strive to provide my clients with quality representation and advice at an affordable price for the common individual.
A career highlight was taking a 5:00am flight from LAX to Oakland to represent a homeowner at an Ex-parte TRO hearing that morning, obtaining the TRO, which lead to his obtaining three loan modifications for his residence and two rental properties.
Pepperdine School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1985
State University of New York at Buffalo
B.A. in Political Science, 1981
Arroyo Law Group LLP
Associate Attorney
2023 - Present
Robert Half Legal
Document Review Attorney
2019 - 2023
KPMG
Document Review Attorney
June 2021 - August 2021
McKelvey & Kim
Document Review Attorney
2019 - 2020
Compliance DS
Document Review Attorney
2018 - 2021
State Bar of California
Member
1992 - Present