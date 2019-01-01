Daniel Stevens

California

About

Hi, I'm Daniel. My passion is representing the underdog individual against the mega-corp behemoths of our nation.

My 15 years of experience working for top financial institutions gives me a level of understanding of business and real estate matters that goes beyond the average attorney. I put that expertise to use litigating claims involving the California Home Owners Bill of Rights against financial institutions on behalf of distressed homeowners.

Why I practice law

I strive to provide my clients with quality representation and advice at an affordable price for the common individual.

Fun fact

A career highlight was taking a 5:00am flight from LAX to Oakland to represent a homeowner at an Ex-parte TRO hearing that morning, obtaining the TRO, which lead to his obtaining three loan modifications for his residence and two rental properties.

Professional background

Education

Pepperdine School of Law

J.D. in Law, 1985

State University of New York at Buffalo

B.A. in Political Science, 1981

Experience

Arroyo Law Group LLP

Associate Attorney

2023 - Present

Robert Half Legal

Document Review Attorney

2019 - 2023

KPMG

Document Review Attorney

June 2021 - August 2021

McKelvey & Kim

Document Review Attorney

2019 - 2020

Compliance DS

Document Review Attorney

2018 - 2021

Associations

State Bar of California

Member

1992 - Present