About

Hi, I’m David. I enjoy helping business owners solve problems so they can focus on what they love: their businesses.

I represent clients in Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, and the District of Columbia in intellectual property and dispute matters.

After a decade of practice, I approach problems with the perspective that comes from having seen various legal issues from all sides.

I was proud that one of my cases resulted in the Virginia Supreme Court creating new law that levels the playing field for homeowners dealing with corrupt HOAs.

I strive to create a unique strategy for each client matter inspired by the client’s particular needs. When I’m not helping clients, I volunteer for a nonprofit that provides job training and community integration opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.

Why I practice law

As an early adopter of the internet, I was fascinated by the challenges that arise when laws evolve in response to emerging technologies, which is why I focus my practice on intellectual property law.

Fun fact

As a former home brewer, I loved defending the trademark rights in the names of some of my favorite local craft beers!

Professional background

Education

The George Washington University Law School

J.D. in Law, 2006

Naropa University

M.A. in Religious Studies, 2001

Sonoma State University

B.A. in Philosophy, 1997

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Partner

2013–Present

The George Washington University Law School

Adjunct Professor

2008–Present

Dunlap, Grubb & Weaver

Litigation Attorney

2007–2013

Meyer, Klipper & Mohr, PLLC

Associate Attorney

2006–2007

Associations

State Bar of Georgia

Member

2014–Present

Maryland State Bar Association

Member

2013–Present

American Bar Association, Intellectual Property Section

Member

2007–Present

Bar Association of the District of Columbia

Member

2007–Present

District of Columbia Bar

Member

2007–Present

Virginia State Bar

Member

2006–Present