Partner
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
District of Columbia
Hi, I’m David. I enjoy helping business owners solve problems so they can focus on what they love: their businesses.
I represent clients in Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, and the District of Columbia in intellectual property and dispute matters.
After a decade of practice, I approach problems with the perspective that comes from having seen various legal issues from all sides.
I was proud that one of my cases resulted in the Virginia Supreme Court creating new law that levels the playing field for homeowners dealing with corrupt HOAs.
I strive to create a unique strategy for each client matter inspired by the client’s particular needs. When I’m not helping clients, I volunteer for a nonprofit that provides job training and community integration opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.
As an early adopter of the internet, I was fascinated by the challenges that arise when laws evolve in response to emerging technologies, which is why I focus my practice on intellectual property law.
As a former home brewer, I loved defending the trademark rights in the names of some of my favorite local craft beers!
The George Washington University Law School
J.D. in Law, 2006
Naropa University
M.A. in Religious Studies, 2001
Sonoma State University
B.A. in Philosophy, 1997
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Partner
2013–Present
The George Washington University Law School
Adjunct Professor
2008–Present
Dunlap, Grubb & Weaver
Litigation Attorney
2007–2013
Meyer, Klipper & Mohr, PLLC
Associate Attorney
2006–2007
State Bar of Georgia
Member
2014–Present
Maryland State Bar Association
Member
2013–Present
American Bar Association, Intellectual Property Section
Member
2007–Present
Bar Association of the District of Columbia
Member
2007–Present
District of Columbia Bar
Member
2007–Present
Virginia State Bar
Member
2006–Present