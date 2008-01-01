Associate Attorney
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
California
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues
Hi, I’m Deborah R. Bronner, an attorney whose law career has spanned more than 30 years.
I listen carefully to the details of my clients’ stories about their legal problems, and offer compassionate advice that gets results.
Since the mortgage crisis of 2008 began, I have provided legal services to homeowners in distress. In January 2016, Investopedia named me as one of the five best real estate attorneys in Los Angeles.
My clients have overwhelmingly appreciated my availability, and my success at solving their legal problems. In addition to practicing law, I have been a lifelong entrepreneur and real estate investor. I relax by exercising, cooking and socializing with friends and family.
I was inspired to go to law school as an environmental advocate and small business owner, realizing the important role a lawyer plays fighting for environmental causes and in the business world.
As a hobby, I love to organize social events and trips.
Golden Gate University
J.D. in Law, 1983
University of New Orleans
M.S. in Urban Studies, 1980
Clark University
B.A., 1973
2020 - Present
Law Office of Deborah R. Bronner
Lead Attorney
1990 - Present
Tharpe & Howell
Associate Attorney
1989 - 1990
Santana, Drewitz, Yank & Preston
Associate Attorney
1988 - 1989
State Bar of California
1987 - Present