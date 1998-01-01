Associate Attorney
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Nevada
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate
Hi, I’m Denise Mikrut. I enjoy consulting with people as an attorney and helping others find solutions to problems.
I mainly practice in the areas of real estate-related matters, consumer debt settlement and debt resolution issues and consumer bankruptcy.
In my 20 years as a practicing attorney, I have learned that my greatest skill as an attorney is listening to clients, empathizing with a client’s particular situation, and formulating a solution based on a client’s particular needs.
I am a past president of the Southern Nevada Association of Women Attorneys, have previously worked with the Children’s Attorney Project in southern Nevada, and have performed work for the Legal Aid Center Pro Bono Project. The value I provide to clients and/or potential clients is honesty. This is done by providing a realistic assessment of a potential client case.
I love the practice of law because it is a guideline for how to maintain order in our society.
I am a huge sports fan and the practice of law is analogous to a sporting contest-hard work that produces a victory is always a good feeling!!
University of Detroit-Mercy Law School
J.D. in Law, 1998
Wayne State University
M.B.A in Business Management, 1994
Michigan State University
B.A. in Communication Arts & Science, 1983
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Associate Attorney
2020 - Present
State of Nevada
Eviction Mediator
2020
State of Nevada
Foreclosure Mediator
2009 - Present
PC Law
Independent Contractor
2018 - Present
Helbing Law Group
Independent Contractor
2017 - Present