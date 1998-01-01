Nevada

About

Hi, I’m Denise Mikrut. I enjoy consulting with people as an attorney and helping others find solutions to problems.

I mainly practice in the areas of real estate-related matters, consumer debt settlement and debt resolution issues and consumer bankruptcy.

In my 20 years as a practicing attorney, I have learned that my greatest skill as an attorney is listening to clients, empathizing with a client’s particular situation, and formulating a solution based on a client’s particular needs.

I am a past president of the Southern Nevada Association of Women Attorneys, have previously worked with the Children’s Attorney Project in southern Nevada, and have performed work for the Legal Aid Center Pro Bono Project. The value I provide to clients and/or potential clients is honesty. This is done by providing a realistic assessment of a potential client case.

Why I practice law

I love the practice of law because it is a guideline for how to maintain order in our society.

Fun fact

I am a huge sports fan and the practice of law is analogous to a sporting contest-hard work that produces a victory is always a good feeling!!

Professional background

Education

University of Detroit-Mercy Law School

J.D. in Law, 1998

Wayne State University

M.B.A in Business Management, 1994

Michigan State University

B.A. in Communication Arts & Science, 1983

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Associate Attorney

2020 - Present

State of Nevada

Eviction Mediator

2020

State of Nevada

Foreclosure Mediator

2009 - Present

PC Law

Independent Contractor

2018 - Present

Helbing Law Group

Independent Contractor

2017 - Present