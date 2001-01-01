  • All States
Dubs Herschlip

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Dubs Herschlip
Owner/Attorney
Evergreen Attorneys PLLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Washington
Practice Areas
Estate Planning, Family & Personal, Business
About

Hi, I’m Dubs. I understand the challenges people face on a daily basis and strive to be compassionate, straightforward and efficient in isolating legal issues and finding viable solutions for people in need.

I am a generalist who represents clients throughout Washington. The broad scope of my legal practice allows me to be proactive in identifying and mitigating potential issues to provide a comprehensive, holistic, well-rounded product for my clients. My experience as an attorney and arbitrator gives me a strong background in transactional law, the court system, and dispute resolution.

I most enjoyed organizing the YMCA mock trial competitions where I coached high school students to participate in our justice system and present their cases at trial.  I set the goals of the client as my first priority. I cherish my time with my family and love to spend time outside biking, gardening, and paddle boarding.

Why I Practice Law
At the age of six, I knew wanted to be a lawyer to help those who normally would not have access to justice. Whether the limitation is due to financial limitations or unfamiliarity with our justice system, I feel it is important for everyone to feel like they can participate and have a chance to be heard.
Fun Fact
The University of Washington husky mascot was named after me in 2011.
Professional background
Education

University of Washington

J.D. in Law, 2001

Whitman College

B.A. in Sociology, 1996

Experience

Dubs Ari Tanner Herschlip, PLLC

Owner/Attorney

2013

Shipman Uberti P.S.

Attorney

2013

Newton Kight L.L.P.

Attorney

2005–2012

Dubuar, Lirhus & Engel, LLP

Attorney

2003-2005

City of Seattle, City Attorney’s Office

Land Use Code Enforcement Officer

2003

Associations

Washington State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division

Trustee for Snohomish County Dist.

2001-2011

Washington Young Lawyers Division YMCA Mock Trial Program

Committee Chair

2005-2010

Washington Young Lawyers Division Membership Committee

Vice-Chair

 

2004-2006

Washington Young Lawyers Division Trial Advocacy Program

Committee Chair

2003-2005

American Red Cross of Snohomish County

Board Member

2008-2011

King County Bar Association

Co-chair of Professionalism Committee

2001-2007

Snohomish County Bar Association

Trustee, Secretary, Technology Chair, Law Day

2001-Present

Washington State Association for Justice

Eagle, Diversity Committee member

2001-Present

