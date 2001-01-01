Dubs Herschlip

About

Hi, I’m Dubs. I understand the challenges people face on a daily basis and strive to be compassionate, straightforward and efficient in isolating legal issues and finding viable solutions for people in need.

I am a generalist who represents clients throughout Washington. The broad scope of my legal practice allows me to be proactive in identifying and mitigating potential issues to provide a comprehensive, holistic, well-rounded product for my clients. My experience as an attorney and arbitrator gives me a strong background in transactional law, the court system, and dispute resolution.

I most enjoyed organizing the YMCA mock trial competitions where I coached high school students to participate in our justice system and present their cases at trial. I set the goals of the client as my first priority. I cherish my time with my family and love to spend time outside biking, gardening, and paddle boarding.