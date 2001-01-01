Dubs Herschlip

- All States
Hi, I’m Dubs. I understand the challenges people face on a daily basis and strive to be compassionate, straightforward and efficient in isolating legal issues and finding viable solutions for people in need.
I am a generalist who represents clients throughout Washington. The broad scope of my legal practice allows me to be proactive in identifying and mitigating potential issues to provide a comprehensive, holistic, well-rounded product for my clients. My experience as an attorney and arbitrator gives me a strong background in transactional law, the court system, and dispute resolution.
I most enjoyed organizing the YMCA mock trial competitions where I coached high school students to participate in our justice system and present their cases at trial. I set the goals of the client as my first priority. I cherish my time with my family and love to spend time outside biking, gardening, and paddle boarding.
University of Washington
J.D. in Law, 2001
Whitman College
B.A. in Sociology, 1996
Dubs Ari Tanner Herschlip, PLLC
Owner/Attorney
2013
Shipman Uberti P.S.
Attorney
2013
Newton Kight L.L.P.
Attorney
2005–2012
Dubuar, Lirhus & Engel, LLP
Attorney
2003-2005
City of Seattle, City Attorney’s Office
Land Use Code Enforcement Officer
2003
Washington State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division
Trustee for Snohomish County Dist.
2001-2011
Washington Young Lawyers Division YMCA Mock Trial Program
Committee Chair
2005-2010
Washington Young Lawyers Division Membership Committee
Vice-Chair
2004-2006
Washington Young Lawyers Division Trial Advocacy Program
Committee Chair
2003-2005
American Red Cross of Snohomish County
Board Member
2008-2011
King County Bar Association
Co-chair of Professionalism Committee
2001-2007
Snohomish County Bar Association
Trustee, Secretary, Technology Chair, Law Day
2001-Present
Washington State Association for Justice
Eagle, Diversity Committee member
2001-Present
Meet the Attorney
- Washington
- Estate Planning,
- Family & Personal,
- Business
Professional background
