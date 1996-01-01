Arizona

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I'm Ed. I have made a career of solving my clients' problems. For 25 years, I have represented clients in the state of Arizona on a variety of legal matters, including contracts, business, bankruptcy, personal injury, and employment. I have handled cases from the initial consultation to a successful jury trial.

One of my proudest moments was helping a client save his family home from foreclosure.

I always place myself in my clients' shoes to better understand and empathize with my client. I treat my clients the way I would want to be treated, with understanding, respect, and kindness.

Why I practice law

I practice law because I enjoy helping clients solve their problems and achieve what is fair and just.

Fun fact

I have used my legal skills to help clients in the U.S.A, Thailand, and Mexico.

Professional background

Education

Arizona State University College of Law

J.D. in Law, 1993

Arizona State University

B.A. in Psychology, 1989

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Associate Attorney

2019

Law Office of Eduardo J. Celaya, PLLC

Owner/Attorney

2009 - Present

Winsor Law Firm, PLC

Partner

2003 - 2009

Law Office of Eduardo J. Celaya, PLLC

Owner/Attorney

1996 - 2003

George and Killeen, Ltd

Attorney

1994 - 1996

Associations

National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys

Member

2018 - Present