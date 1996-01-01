Of Counsel
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Arizona
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I'm Ed. I have made a career of solving my clients' problems. For 25 years, I have represented clients in the state of Arizona on a variety of legal matters, including contracts, business, bankruptcy, personal injury, and employment. I have handled cases from the initial consultation to a successful jury trial.
One of my proudest moments was helping a client save his family home from foreclosure.
I always place myself in my clients' shoes to better understand and empathize with my client. I treat my clients the way I would want to be treated, with understanding, respect, and kindness.
I practice law because I enjoy helping clients solve their problems and achieve what is fair and just.
I have used my legal skills to help clients in the U.S.A, Thailand, and Mexico.
Arizona State University College of Law
J.D. in Law, 1993
Arizona State University
B.A. in Psychology, 1989
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Associate Attorney
2019
Law Office of Eduardo J. Celaya, PLLC
Owner/Attorney
2009 - Present
Winsor Law Firm, PLC
Partner
2003 - 2009
Law Office of Eduardo J. Celaya, PLLC
Owner/Attorney
1996 - 2003
George and Killeen, Ltd
Attorney
1994 - 1996
National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys
Member
2018 - Present