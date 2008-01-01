Elena Rovner

Of Counsel
Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Pennsylvania
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Litigation, Business Management, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Elena. I represent my clients as I would want to be represented – with integrity, honesty, compassion, reason, and wisdom.
I am experienced in representing clients in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on a variety of business and personal legal matters, including entity formation, contracts, probate and estate matters, and labor and employment. My previous work as an associate attorney allowed me to acquire extensive experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad spectrum of legal matters before federal and state agencies, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.
One of my proudest career moments was serving as second-chair in a federal court case involving civil and constitutional rights’ violations and achieving a favorable verdict for the complainant.
I provide each client with individualized legal consultation, consideration and support.
I was motivated to pursue a career in law because I was inspired by the magnificent role that the law plays in improving people’s lives and protecting them.
I have the pleasure of helping to form unique and diverse businesses.
University of Pittsburgh School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2008
George Washington University
B.A. in International Affairs, 2005
Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Of Counsel
2024 – Present
Goldblum Sablowsky, LLC
Of Counsel
2013 – 2023
Thorp Reed & Armstrong, LLP
Associate Attorney
2011 – 2012
Goldman, Schafer & Spear, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2009 – 2011
Allegheny County Bar Association
Member
2008–Present
Pennsylvania Bar Association
Member
2008–Present
American Bar Association
Member
2008–Present