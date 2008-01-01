Elena Rovner

Pennsylvania

About

Hi, I’m Elena. I represent my clients as I would want to be represented – with integrity, honesty, compassion, reason, and wisdom.

I am experienced in representing clients in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on a variety of business and personal legal matters, including entity formation, contracts, probate and estate matters, and labor and employment. My previous work as an associate attorney allowed me to acquire extensive experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad spectrum of legal matters before federal and state agencies, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

One of my proudest career moments was serving as second-chair in a federal court case involving civil and constitutional rights’ violations and achieving a favorable verdict for the complainant.

I provide each client with individualized legal consultation, consideration and support.

Why I practice law

I was motivated to pursue a career in law because I was inspired by the magnificent role that the law plays in improving people’s lives and protecting them.

Fun fact

I have the pleasure of helping to form unique and diverse businesses.

Professional background

Education

University of Pittsburgh School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2008

George Washington University

B.A. in International Affairs, 2005

Experience

Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC

Of Counsel

2024 – Present

Goldblum Sablowsky, LLC

Of Counsel

2013 – 2023

Thorp Reed & Armstrong, LLP

Associate Attorney

2011 – 2012

Goldman, Schafer & Spear, P.C.

Associate Attorney

2009 – 2011

Associations

Allegheny County Bar Association

Member

2008–Present

Pennsylvania Bar Association

Member

2008–Present

American Bar Association

Member

2008–Present