Associate Attorney
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Arizona
Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Personal Injury, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Landlord / Tenant
Hi, I’m Elizabeth Ayodele and I like to utilize the law to help clients and businesses accomplish their best outcome.
I represent Arizona business and consumer clients to help them address and handle a broad range of legal issues including business contractual disputes, debt litigation, landlord-tenant issues, employment law issues and personal injury. My years of work in consumer debt litigation and eviction matters have given me a good experience with trying to work out settlement agreements until the last minute possible.
One of my proudest career moments was finally winning a settlement for a homeowner in a real estate case against a major banking institution that had gone on for many years before I was even the attorney on the case.
I provide my clients with supportive advocacy that is always championing their best interests. I am also a Christian filmmaker and I love taking the opportunity to tell inspirational stories about the power of faith and God’s love.
I felt drawn toward a legal career since I was a teenager because I felt it offered the opportunity to advocate for those in need and make useful impact.
Both universities I graduated from, Cornell University and Pepperdine University, are widely considered to be the most beautiful campuses in the country.
Pepperdine University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2009
Cornell University
B.A. in Economics, 2001
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Associate Attorney
2023 - Present
Cosmich Simmons, Hire Counsel
Review Attorney
2021 - 2023
Stonepoint Legal Group
Consumer Debt Litigation Attorney
2017 - 2021
Davis Miles McGuire Gardner, PLLC
Pre-Litigation Attorney
2015 - 2016
Ayodele Law Office
Attorney
2011 - 2018
State Bar of Arizona
2010 - Present