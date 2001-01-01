Arizona

About

Hi, I’m Elizabeth Ayodele and I like to utilize the law to help clients and businesses accomplish their best outcome.

I represent Arizona business and consumer clients to help them address and handle a broad range of legal issues including business contractual disputes, debt litigation, landlord-tenant issues, employment law issues and personal injury. My years of work in consumer debt litigation and eviction matters have given me a good experience with trying to work out settlement agreements until the last minute possible.

One of my proudest career moments was finally winning a settlement for a homeowner in a real estate case against a major banking institution that had gone on for many years before I was even the attorney on the case.

I provide my clients with supportive advocacy that is always championing their best interests. I am also a Christian filmmaker and I love taking the opportunity to tell inspirational stories about the power of faith and God’s love.

Why I practice law

I felt drawn toward a legal career since I was a teenager because I felt it offered the opportunity to advocate for those in need and make useful impact.

Fun fact

Both universities I graduated from, Cornell University and Pepperdine University, are widely considered to be the most beautiful campuses in the country.

Professional background

Education

Pepperdine University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2009

Cornell University

B.A. in Economics, 2001

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Associate Attorney

2023 - Present

Cosmich Simmons, Hire Counsel

Review Attorney

2021 - 2023

Stonepoint Legal Group

Consumer Debt Litigation Attorney

2017 - 2021

Davis Miles McGuire Gardner, PLLC

Pre-Litigation Attorney

2015 - 2016

Ayodele Law Office

Attorney

2011 - 2018

Associations

State Bar of Arizona

2010 - Present