Ellis L. Bennett

Partner
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
West Virginia
Hi, I’m Ellis. I’ve been practicing law for nearly two decades, and given my unique experience as a litigator in business matters I am uniquely qualified to advise businesses as to the pitfalls to avoid.
My most fulfilling role as an attorney was the opportunity to represent fellow soldiers when I served as an active duty member of the United States Army JAG Corps. After graduating as Honor Graduate of the 155th Officer Basic Course (OBC), I had the opportunity to serve as an Army prosecutor and defense attorney. In that role I was able to help numerous soldiers with serious legal matters in the pursuit of justice.
Currently, my focus is on civil business litigation and disputes, with a specialty in employment law and government contract matters. I take pride in giving my clients the advice and counsel that is likely to avoid legal troubles that the unrepresented may not be aware of.
In my free time I enjoy running and playing sports, particularly basketball.
Washington and Lee University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1999
West Virginia University
B.A., magna cum laude, 1996
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Partner
2009-Present
Lee & McShane, PC
Associate Attorney
2008-2009
United States Judge Advocate General’s Corps
Military Prosecutor
2001-2005
United States District Court, Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division
Special Assistant United States Attorney
2001–2005
District of Columbia Bar
Member
2002-Present
The West Virginia State Bar
Member
1999-Present
Virginia State Bar
Member
1999-Present
Phi Beta Kappa, West Virginia University
Member
1996