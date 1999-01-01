Ellis L. Bennett

West Virginia

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Ellis. I’ve been practicing law for nearly two decades, and given my unique experience as a litigator in business matters I am uniquely qualified to advise businesses as to the pitfalls to avoid.

My most fulfilling role as an attorney was the opportunity to represent fellow soldiers when I served as an active duty member of the United States Army JAG Corps. After graduating as Honor Graduate of the 155th Officer Basic Course (OBC), I had the opportunity to serve as an Army prosecutor and defense attorney. In that role I was able to help numerous soldiers with serious legal matters in the pursuit of justice.

Why I practice law

Currently, my focus is on civil business litigation and disputes, with a specialty in employment law and government contract matters. I take pride in giving my clients the advice and counsel that is likely to avoid legal troubles that the unrepresented may not be aware of.

Fun fact

In my free time I enjoy running and playing sports, particularly basketball.

Professional background

Education

Washington and Lee University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 1999

West Virginia University

B.A., magna cum laude, 1996

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Partner

2009-Present

Lee & McShane, PC

Associate Attorney

2008-2009

United States Judge Advocate General’s Corps

Military Prosecutor

2001-2005

United States District Court, Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division

Special Assistant United States Attorney

2001–2005

Associations

District of Columbia Bar

Member

2002-Present

The West Virginia State Bar

Member

1999-Present

Virginia State Bar

Member

1999-Present

Phi Beta Kappa, West Virginia University

Member

1996