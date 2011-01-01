Of Counsel Attorney
The Law Offices of Eric P.W. Hall, P.C.
Eric P.W. Hall
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Massachusetts, Rhode Island
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
13 years of legal experience, practicing since 2012.
About
Hi, I’m Eric. I like to consider myself an expert at solving legal questions for people.
I’m licensed to practice law in the states of Rhode Island and Massachusetts where I focus my practice in the areas of business formation, civil and criminal litigation, and estate planning.
I’ve learned that with the help of an experienced attorney, you can solve complex problems and accelerate your successes.
One of my proudest career moments was earning a commission as an Officer in the U.S. Air Force. I now serve part-time as a JAG in the RI Air National Guard at the rank of Captain.
I strive to provide my clients with the best legal services possible and the unique perspective that comes from my diverse personal and professional experiences. I’m a technology enthusiast and enjoy taking vacations with my family.
Why practice law
Fun fact
Professional background
Education
- Roger Williams University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2011
- University of Rhode Island
B.S. in Finance, 2007
Experience
- M. Goldberg Law LLC Of Counsel Attorney
2017-Present
- The Law Offices of Eric P.W. Hall, P.C. Managing Partner
2016
- The Law Offices of Kevin B. Murphy, LLC Associate Contract Attorney
2014-Present
- Arthur M. Read, II, Esq. Associate Contract Attorney
2012-2014
- Fredic G. Tobin, Esq. Associate Contract Attorney
2012-2014
Associations
- Providence Preservation Society Winter Fundraiser Committee Member
2014-Present
- Young Leaders Circle, United Way, Rhode Island Member
2013-Present
- Alumni Housing Corporation, University of Rhode Island Vice President
2012-Present
- Rhode Island Bar Association Member
2012-Present
- Rhode Island Association for Justice Member
2011-Present
- Massachusetts Bar Association Member
2011-Present