Eric P.W. Hall

Of Counsel Attorney

The Law Offices of Eric P.W. Hall, P.C.

Eric P.W. Hall

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Get advice

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Massachusetts, Rhode Island

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

13 years of legal experience, practicing since 2012.

About

Hi, I’m Eric. I like to consider myself an expert at solving legal questions for people.

I’m licensed to practice law in the states of Rhode Island and Massachusetts where I focus my practice in the areas of business formation, civil and criminal litigation, and estate planning.

I’ve learned that with the help of an experienced attorney, you can solve complex problems and accelerate your successes.

One of my proudest career moments was earning a commission as an Officer in the U.S. Air Force.  I now serve part-time as a JAG in the RI Air National Guard at the rank of Captain.

I strive to provide my clients with the best legal services possible and the unique perspective that comes from my diverse personal and professional experiences.  I’m a technology enthusiast and enjoy taking vacations with my family.

Why practice law

I started my career when I enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after high school and became an attorney so I could continue fighting for people’s rights and standing up for what I believe in.

Fun fact

I had the pleasure of forming a video game company and many local nonprofit corporations.

Professional background

Education

  • Roger Williams University School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2011
  • University of Rhode Island
    B.S. in Finance, 2007

Experience

  • M. Goldberg Law LLC Of Counsel Attorney
    2017-Present
  • The Law Offices of Eric P.W. Hall, P.C. Managing Partner
    2016
  • The Law Offices of Kevin B. Murphy, LLC Associate Contract Attorney
    2014-Present
  • Arthur M. Read, II, Esq. Associate Contract Attorney
    2012-2014
  • Fredic G. Tobin, Esq. Associate Contract Attorney
    2012-2014

Associations

  • Providence Preservation Society Winter Fundraiser Committee Member
    2014-Present
  • Young Leaders Circle, United Way, Rhode Island Member
    2013-Present
  • Alumni Housing Corporation, University of Rhode Island Vice President
    2012-Present
  • Rhode Island Bar Association Member
    2012-Present
  • Rhode Island Association for Justice Member
    2011-Present
  • Massachusetts Bar Association Member
    2011-Present
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.