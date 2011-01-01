Eric P.W. Hall

Hi, I’m Eric. I like to consider myself an expert at solving legal questions for people.

I’m licensed to practice law in the states of Rhode Island and Massachusetts where I focus my practice in the areas of business formation, civil and criminal litigation, and estate planning.

I’ve learned that with the help of an experienced attorney, you can solve complex problems and accelerate your successes.

One of my proudest career moments was earning a commission as an Officer in the U.S. Air Force. I now serve part-time as a JAG in the RI Air National Guard at the rank of Captain.

I strive to provide my clients with the best legal services possible and the unique perspective that comes from my diverse personal and professional experiences. I’m a technology enthusiast and enjoy taking vacations with my family.