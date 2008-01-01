Maine

About

Hi, I’m Zeke. I pride myself on my ability to listen closely, approach issues holistically, and assist you as efficiently as possible – even if that means referring you to another professional.

Through understanding of psychology and business principles, I’ve become quite adept at using outside-the-box approaches, appealing to the human in all of us.

While still in law school, I founded a nonprofit organization that serves low-income artists in Maine, earning recognition as Volunteer of the Year from a notable local organization. That year helped me understand my value as a professional, and led to the launch of my law firm.

Why I practice law

I’m a helper. The joy of making your life just a little easier gets me up each day.

Fun fact

Before the law, I was a whitewater raft guide on the Penobscot River, and a telemark skier in Steamboat Springs. My clients consider me a member of their team, and often I form friendships with my clients that lead to fun brainstorming over the local food, coffee and drinks that I love to enjoy in our foodie Portland.

Professional background

Education

Maine Law School

J.D. in Law, 2008

University of Connecticut

B.A. in Psychology with a Minor in Anthropology, 2003

Experience

Opticliff Law, LLC

President and Manager

2012-2013

Maine Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts

Executive Director, President, Board Member

2008-2013

J. Miller & Associates, PLLC

Associate

2009

Law Offices of Thaddeus V. Day, PLLC

Associate

2008

Associations

Maine State Bar Association

Member

2008-2013

American Bar Association

Member

2008-2009

2013-Present