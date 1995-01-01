Oregon

Hi, I’m Gano. My clients tell me that I can explain complicated legal concepts in simple and practical terms.

Having been a lawyer since 1992, my experience includes business formations and all manner of business contracts, technology, internet, and licensing issues and contracts, media and entertainment law, copyright and trademark issues, and business and personal injury litigation.

In my decades as an attorney I’ve learned that two skills are of utmost importance: communication – listening, and expressing my views; and practicality – helping the client get to a practical solution to a problem or need.

Some of my proudest moments as an attorney have been when clients have said they finally feel “heard,” and that I’ve taken the time to listen, and to talk to them – whether the news was good, or the news was bad. That they felt like I cared – which I do.

One of my greatest values to my clients is responsiveness – I return my calls and emails. If I haven’t called or emailed back within 24 hours (at the latest), check the hospitals.

I don’t sit still well, so I have lots of endeavors and activities – mountain biking, hiking and trail running, skiing, kayaking, and Louisiana cooking (‘cause I’m a Cajun), to name a few.

Why I practice law

I’m a second generation lawyer. I grew up in my Dad’s law office in a small town in Louisiana. His work, and the effect it had on the people of the community, inspired me to be a lawyer.

Fun fact

I let myself have a life change after experiencing Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Following that my family and I tried on several cities to see how they fit. Austin, TX, London, England, Seattle, WA, Los Angeles, CA, and now Portland, OR. Portland is the fit, and I’m planting deep roots quickly. But I now have clients all along the West Coast (I’m admitted in OR, WA, and CA). And I am enriched for having taken an unconventional path over those years.

Professional background

Education

Tulane University Law School

J.D. in Law, 1992

Louisiana State University

B.A. in Broadcast Journalism, 1987

Experience

G2G Enterprises, Inc.

General Counsel

2004-2015

Murray Law Firm

Litigator

1995-2005

Adams and Reese LLP

Litigator

1992-1995

Associations

State Bar of California

Member

2009-Present

Multnomah Bar Association

Member

2014-Present

Gus J. Solomon Inn of Court

Member

2015-Present

Oregon State Bar

Member

2013-Present

Oregon Trial Lawyer’s Association

Member

2014-Present

Oregon Media Production Association

Member

2013-Present

Washington State Bar Association

2009

Present