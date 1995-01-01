Attorney
Lemoine Law Firm
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Oregon
Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Gano. My clients tell me that I can explain complicated legal concepts in simple and practical terms.
Having been a lawyer since 1992, my experience includes business formations and all manner of business contracts, technology, internet, and licensing issues and contracts, media and entertainment law, copyright and trademark issues, and business and personal injury litigation.
In my decades as an attorney I’ve learned that two skills are of utmost importance: communication – listening, and expressing my views; and practicality – helping the client get to a practical solution to a problem or need.
Some of my proudest moments as an attorney have been when clients have said they finally feel “heard,” and that I’ve taken the time to listen, and to talk to them – whether the news was good, or the news was bad. That they felt like I cared – which I do.
One of my greatest values to my clients is responsiveness – I return my calls and emails. If I haven’t called or emailed back within 24 hours (at the latest), check the hospitals.
I don’t sit still well, so I have lots of endeavors and activities – mountain biking, hiking and trail running, skiing, kayaking, and Louisiana cooking (‘cause I’m a Cajun), to name a few.
I’m a second generation lawyer. I grew up in my Dad’s law office in a small town in Louisiana. His work, and the effect it had on the people of the community, inspired me to be a lawyer.
I let myself have a life change after experiencing Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Following that my family and I tried on several cities to see how they fit. Austin, TX, London, England, Seattle, WA, Los Angeles, CA, and now Portland, OR. Portland is the fit, and I’m planting deep roots quickly. But I now have clients all along the West Coast (I’m admitted in OR, WA, and CA). And I am enriched for having taken an unconventional path over those years.
Tulane University Law School
J.D. in Law, 1992
Louisiana State University
B.A. in Broadcast Journalism, 1987
G2G Enterprises, Inc.
General Counsel
2004-2015
Murray Law Firm
Litigator
1995-2005
Adams and Reese LLP
Litigator
1992-1995
State Bar of California
Member
2009-Present
Multnomah Bar Association
Member
2014-Present
Gus J. Solomon Inn of Court
Member
2015-Present
Oregon State Bar
Member
2013-Present
Oregon Trial Lawyer’s Association
Member
2014-Present
Oregon Media Production Association
Member
2013-Present
Washington State Bar Association
2009
Present