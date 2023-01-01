Managing Partner
Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
Idaho
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate
Hello, my name is Greg Crockett. I like to think of myself as a consummate problem solver, negotiator, and litigator.
I represent clients in the state of Idaho in civil and commercial litigation, insurance defense, negligence, real estate development, business, public health, environmental disputes, corporate formation and dissolution, foreclosures, farming, banking and commercial transactions. My litigation experience includes personal injury, commercial and contract disputes, landlord/tenant, and representation of shareholders and LLC members.
One of my proudest career moments was successfully defending a significant quiet title and land dispute.
I am resolute in responding to clients' communications. I enjoy spending time with family enjoying Idaho's great outdoors, golfing, cross-country and downhill skiing, and whitewater rafting.
I love the infinite variety and the ability to be a problem solver.
I am a great dancer.
University of Idaho Law School
J.D. in Law, 1974
University of Idaho
B.A. in Business Administration and Finance, 1971
2010 - Present
Idaho State Bar
Member
1974 - Present