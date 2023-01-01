Idaho

About

Hello, my name is Greg Crockett. I like to think of myself as a consummate problem solver, negotiator, and litigator.

I represent clients in the state of Idaho in civil and commercial litigation, insurance defense, negligence, real estate development, business, public health, environmental disputes, corporate formation and dissolution, foreclosures, farming, banking and commercial transactions. My litigation experience includes personal injury, commercial and contract disputes, landlord/tenant, and representation of shareholders and LLC members.

One of my proudest career moments was successfully defending a significant quiet title and land dispute.

I am resolute in responding to clients' communications. I enjoy spending time with family enjoying Idaho's great outdoors, golfing, cross-country and downhill skiing, and whitewater rafting.

Why I practice law

I love the infinite variety and the ability to be a problem solver.

Fun fact

I am a great dancer.

Professional background

Education

University of Idaho Law School

J.D. in Law, 1974

University of Idaho

B.A. in Business Administration and Finance, 1971

Experience

Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.

Managing Partner

2010 - Present

Associations

Idaho State Bar

Member

1974 - Present