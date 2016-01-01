North Dakota

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Real Estate, Real Estate

About

Hi, I'm J.R. I graduated at the top of my law school class and practice transactional law, including estate planning and real estate.

I have represented hundreds of clients in various real estate deals, including multi-million dollar transactions. I have also perfected estate plans for dozens of clients. I served as the Editor-in-chief of the North Dakota Law review, a challenging but extremely rewarding position.

I strive to provide the best and most efficient legal representation for all my clients. I enjoy watching movies, playing trivia, and serving in various civic organizations in the small town of Hillsboro, North Dakota during my free time.

Why I practice law

Ever since elementary school, I knew I wanted to become a lawyer to help serve the legal needs of my community.

Fun fact

I was partially named after J.R. Ewing of Dallas fame.

Professional background

Education

University of North Dakota School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2016

University of North Dakota

B.S. in Psychology, 2013

Experience

Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.

Associate Attorney

2016 - Present

Associations

State Bar Association of North Dakota

Member

2016 - Present