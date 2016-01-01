Associate Attorney
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
North Dakota
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Real Estate, Real Estate
Hi, I'm J.R. I graduated at the top of my law school class and practice transactional law, including estate planning and real estate.
I have represented hundreds of clients in various real estate deals, including multi-million dollar transactions. I have also perfected estate plans for dozens of clients. I served as the Editor-in-chief of the North Dakota Law review, a challenging but extremely rewarding position.
I strive to provide the best and most efficient legal representation for all my clients. I enjoy watching movies, playing trivia, and serving in various civic organizations in the small town of Hillsboro, North Dakota during my free time.
Ever since elementary school, I knew I wanted to become a lawyer to help serve the legal needs of my community.
I was partially named after J.R. Ewing of Dallas fame.
University of North Dakota School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2016
University of North Dakota
B.S. in Psychology, 2013
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2016 - Present
State Bar Association of North Dakota
Member
2016 - Present