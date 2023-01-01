Jacob Riley

Associate Attorney

Opticliff Law, LLC

Jacob Riley

Licensed in

Maine

Practice areas

Business, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

About

Hi, I’m Jacob. I enjoy working through legal issues and breaking them down into manageable pieces for my clients.

I practice Business Law, with a focus on Startups and Contract Drafting.In my time as an attorney, I’ve learned the importance of communication and keeping clients informed, whether it’s about the status of one of their filings or broader legal issues that may affect their business.

My proudest moments come when I’m able to lighten the load for small, local businesses by assisting with legal matters, allowing them to focus more on their core business.

I provide clients with legal clarity through listening and communication. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, camping, and exploring the outdoors of Maine.

Why practice law

I practice law because I enjoy the puzzle like aspect of it and the feeling of accomplishment that helping small, local businesses navigate the legal landscape provides.

Fun fact

Before my career as an Attorney, I was a Merchant Mariner for eleven years.

Professional background

Education

  • University of Minnesota Law School
    J.D. in Law, 2024
  • Texas A&M University
    B.S. in Marine Transportation, 2009

Experience

  • Opticliff Law, LLC
    Associate Attorney
    2024 - Present
