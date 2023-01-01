Hi, I’m Jacob. I enjoy working through legal issues and breaking them down into manageable pieces for my clients.

I practice Business Law, with a focus on Startups and Contract Drafting.In my time as an attorney, I’ve learned the importance of communication and keeping clients informed, whether it’s about the status of one of their filings or broader legal issues that may affect their business.

My proudest moments come when I’m able to lighten the load for small, local businesses by assisting with legal matters, allowing them to focus more on their core business.

I provide clients with legal clarity through listening and communication. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, camping, and exploring the outdoors of Maine.