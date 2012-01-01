New York, New Hampshire

About

Hi, I’m James Walsh Dick. I am passionate about making complex legal concepts understandable in plain English (or Spanish) for my clients.

I focus on Trusts & Estates and Probate, but also practice a wide range of civil law matters, including Business Formation, Contracts, Family Law, and Real Estate/Property. My experience as an attorney has taught that it is critical to listen attentively to every client’s unique situation.

Why I practice law

I am proud of my work in Trusts & Estates and Probate. I am particularly proud of a case in which I helped an executor in their 90’s resolve the highly complex estate of their deceased relative. I believe every client deserves to be heard and respected.

Fun fact

In my free time I enjoy playing mandolin and hiking.

Professional background

Education

Quinnipiac School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2015

University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa

M.A. in Spanish, 2020

University of Connecticut

B.A. in Spanish and Classical Mediterranean Studies, 2012

Experience

Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC

Associate Attorney

2023 - Present

Attorney at Law – Solo Civil Practice

Attorney

2016 - Present

The Chamberlain Law Firm

Contractor – Legal Case Flow Manager

2022 - 2023

Krasnogor & Krasnogor LLP

Legal Intern

2015 - 2016

Quinnipiac School of Law Civil Justice Clinic

Certified Legal Intern and Research assistant

2014 - 2015

Subway Legal Standards – Franchise World Headquarters

Legal Extern – In-House Corporate Counsel

2015

Apostle Immigrant Services

Legal Extern

2015