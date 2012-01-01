Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
New York, New Hampshire
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Marriage and Divorce, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m James Walsh Dick. I am passionate about making complex legal concepts understandable in plain English (or Spanish) for my clients.
I focus on Trusts & Estates and Probate, but also practice a wide range of civil law matters, including Business Formation, Contracts, Family Law, and Real Estate/Property. My experience as an attorney has taught that it is critical to listen attentively to every client’s unique situation.
I am proud of my work in Trusts & Estates and Probate. I am particularly proud of a case in which I helped an executor in their 90’s resolve the highly complex estate of their deceased relative. I believe every client deserves to be heard and respected.
In my free time I enjoy playing mandolin and hiking.
Quinnipiac School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2015
University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa
M.A. in Spanish, 2020
University of Connecticut
B.A. in Spanish and Classical Mediterranean Studies, 2012
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Associate Attorney
2023 - Present
Attorney at Law – Solo Civil Practice
Attorney
2016 - Present
The Chamberlain Law Firm
Contractor – Legal Case Flow Manager
2022 - 2023
Krasnogor & Krasnogor LLP
Legal Intern
2015 - 2016
Quinnipiac School of Law Civil Justice Clinic
Certified Legal Intern and Research assistant
2014 - 2015
Subway Legal Standards – Franchise World Headquarters
Legal Extern – In-House Corporate Counsel
2015
Apostle Immigrant Services
Legal Extern
2015