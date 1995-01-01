James M. Spielberger

South Carolina

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Jim Spielberger. I am 15-plus year licensed attorney who also possesses a ton of experience in running many different types of businesses, which I believe allows me to more practically assist and relate to business owners and the issues they are facing.

I represent clients in Georgia and South Carolina in a wide variety of practice areas, including business acquisition and formation, contracts, employment issues, real estate and estate planning. My vast legal and business experience not only allows me to effectively explain the law to my clients, but it also enables me to apply real-life, viable solutions to their legal issues.

Finishing in the top five percent of my law school class and graduating magna cum laude is definitely one of the things that I am proudest of in my career path as a lawyer or aspiring lawyer.

I truly care about each and every client I represent and do whatever I can to resolve their legal problems and achieve their business goals. In addition to being a fanatical football fan, I enjoy taking advantage of the beautiful Charleston outdoors whenever I can.

Why I practice law

I originally attended law school with the intention of joining the FBI, but ultimately found that I really enjoyed and thrived in private practice and helping businesses and individuals.

Fun fact

One of my many business ventures was owning and operating a restaurant, and my passion for the culinary industry has resulted in me representing a large number of local and regional bars and eateries.

Professional background

Education

Georgia State University

College of Law - J.D. in Law, 2000

Clemson University

B.S. in Management, 1994

Experience

McGrath & Spielberger, PLLC

Founder, Attorney

2011 - Present

Spielberger Law Firm, LLC

Founder, Attorney

2009 - 2011

SC Franchise Group, LLC

Founder, President, General Counsel

2005 - 2011

Weinstock & Scavo, P.C.

Associate

2000 - 2005

Federated Systems Group

Project Manager

1995 - 1997

Associations

State Bar of Georgia

Member

2000 - Present

South Carolina Bar

Member

2009 - Present

State Bar of Georgia Consumer Law Section

Member

2011 - Present

South Carolina Bar Real Estate Law Section

Member

2011 - Present

South Carolina Bar Consumer Law Section

Member

2011 - Present