James M. Spielberger

McGrath & Spielberger, PLLC
South Carolina
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Jim Spielberger. I am 15-plus year licensed attorney who also possesses a ton of experience in running many different types of businesses, which I believe allows me to more practically assist and relate to business owners and the issues they are facing.
I represent clients in Georgia and South Carolina in a wide variety of practice areas, including business acquisition and formation, contracts, employment issues, real estate and estate planning. My vast legal and business experience not only allows me to effectively explain the law to my clients, but it also enables me to apply real-life, viable solutions to their legal issues.
Finishing in the top five percent of my law school class and graduating magna cum laude is definitely one of the things that I am proudest of in my career path as a lawyer or aspiring lawyer.
I truly care about each and every client I represent and do whatever I can to resolve their legal problems and achieve their business goals. In addition to being a fanatical football fan, I enjoy taking advantage of the beautiful Charleston outdoors whenever I can.
I originally attended law school with the intention of joining the FBI, but ultimately found that I really enjoyed and thrived in private practice and helping businesses and individuals.
One of my many business ventures was owning and operating a restaurant, and my passion for the culinary industry has resulted in me representing a large number of local and regional bars and eateries.
Georgia State University
College of Law - J.D. in Law, 2000
Clemson University
B.S. in Management, 1994
McGrath & Spielberger, PLLC
Founder, Attorney
2011 - Present
Spielberger Law Firm, LLC
Founder, Attorney
2009 - 2011
SC Franchise Group, LLC
Founder, President, General Counsel
2005 - 2011
Weinstock & Scavo, P.C.
Associate
2000 - 2005
Federated Systems Group
Project Manager
1995 - 1997
State Bar of Georgia
Member
2000 - Present
South Carolina Bar
Member
2009 - Present
State Bar of Georgia Consumer Law Section
Member
2011 - Present
South Carolina Bar Real Estate Law Section
Member
2011 - Present
South Carolina Bar Consumer Law Section
Member
2011 - Present