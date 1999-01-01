Massachusetts

About

Hi. I'm Jane. I pride myself on putting my clients at ease and helping them navigate the legal issues that occasionally come up in life. I serve clients in Massachusetts on a variety of legal matters including estate planning, business startups and family law.

My position with the Boston Police Department exposed me to an incredible variety of people and issues. I had the opportunity to represent the city in various hearings, address employment issues and community concerns, draft legislation, and be involved in some of the historic events within our city. I really listen to my clients and form long-term relationships so they know I will be there when they need me the most.

Why I practice law

I've seen many people have difficult experiences with the legal system and I always believed that I could make a difference for others.

Fun fact

I was fortunate to have met Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia during law school and I cherish the photo I have of us. I was less fortunate to have, in my excitement, left my book bag next to his table and walked away. This resulted in a rather embarrassing and very public scolding from a member of his security team who held up the bag and loudly called for its owner. It may also have involved a bomb sniffing canine. Leaving any bags unattended next to a Supreme Court Justice is frowned upon. In my free time I love spending time with my family and taking photos.

Professional background

Education

Northeastern University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2009

Suffolk University, Boston, MA

B.S. in Sociology and Paralegal Studies, 1999

Experience

M. Goldberg Law LLC

Associate Attorney

2017-Present

ZLD Law Group, a division of Zuber Lawler & Del Duca LLP

Attorney

2016

The Law Office of Jane E. DePalma

Principal Attorney

2012-Present

The Boston Police Department

Assistant Corporation Counsel

2010-2012

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security

Administrative Law Judge

2010