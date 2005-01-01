Minnesota

About

Hi, I’m Jared. I am an attorney who works towards resolutions for my clients while keeping them informed during every step of the case.

My practice areas are oriented towards litigation, including civil litigation, bankruptcy litigation, and appellate practice. In my time as an attorney, I have learned to keep my focus on my client’s goals while advocating on the client’s behalf.

One of my proudest career moments was when I won a case on appeal in my first year after law school.

I provide my clients with valuable advice and feedback in a timely manner. I pride myself on responding to clients as quickly as possible. In my free time I enjoy hanging out with my dogs and watching football and hockey.

Why I practice law

I practice law because I enjoy being able to put disputes to rest and helping my clients move on with their lives.

Fun fact

I am an avid hockey fan, and I enjoy playing hockey as well as watching it.

Professional background

Education

Marquette University Law School

J.D. in Law, 2009

Penn State University

B.A. in Psychology, 2005

Experience

Zlimen & McGuiness, PLLC

Attorney

2015-Present

Law Office of Rollie R. Hanson, S.C.

Associate Attorney

2010-2015

Associations

Ramsey County Bar Association

Member

2015-Present

Hennepin County Bars Association

Member

2015-Present

National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys

Member

2010-Present

Milwaukee Bar Association

Member

2010-Present