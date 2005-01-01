Attorney
Zlimen & McGuiness, PLLC
Minnesota
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate
Hi, I’m Jared. I am an attorney who works towards resolutions for my clients while keeping them informed during every step of the case.
My practice areas are oriented towards litigation, including civil litigation, bankruptcy litigation, and appellate practice. In my time as an attorney, I have learned to keep my focus on my client’s goals while advocating on the client’s behalf.
One of my proudest career moments was when I won a case on appeal in my first year after law school.
I provide my clients with valuable advice and feedback in a timely manner. I pride myself on responding to clients as quickly as possible. In my free time I enjoy hanging out with my dogs and watching football and hockey.
I practice law because I enjoy being able to put disputes to rest and helping my clients move on with their lives.
I am an avid hockey fan, and I enjoy playing hockey as well as watching it.
Marquette University Law School
J.D. in Law, 2009
Penn State University
B.A. in Psychology, 2005
Zlimen & McGuiness, PLLC
Attorney
2015-Present
Law Office of Rollie R. Hanson, S.C.
Associate Attorney
2010-2015
Ramsey County Bar Association
Member
2015-Present
Hennepin County Bars Association
Member
2015-Present
National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys
Member
2010-Present
Milwaukee Bar Association
Member
2010-Present