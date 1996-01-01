Tennessee, North Carolina

Business Formation, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Real Estate

About

Hi, I’m Jason McGrath. Simply put, I’m here to help you, using my education, knowledge, and experience. Two of my primary practice areas are business law and real estate law, including litigation and disputes, since I have been a litigator since 1996.

I’m always focused on combining the legalities with the practicalities, so I can provide real-world, user-friendly guidance. Attention to detail is also one of my calling-cards.

I’m glad I spent the first part of my career as an Assistant District Attorney; it was rewarding to help protect the community and to obtain so much courtroom and trial experience. Having tried, and won, a month-long wrongful death case against one of the most successful lawyers in the state is an experience I’ll never forget.

Why I practice law

When I was in 8th grade, I thought to myself “What would I be good at, enjoy, and make a good living doing?” From that point forward, I knew I would become a lawyer.

Fun fact

When I’m not working, I’m either exercising, spending time with my wife and two young children, or reading a book (by the pool, when it’s warm enough, since I don’t live near the beach any longer). I expect to soon add either tae kwon do or guitar lessons to that list as a father-son activity.

Professional background

Education

Florida State University

College of Law - J.D. in Law, 1996

Florida State University

B.S. in Political Science, 1993

Florida State University

B.S. in International Affairs, 1993

Experience

McGrath & Spielberger, PLLC

Co-owner / Managing Partner

2010 – Present

McGrath Law, PLLC

Owner / Managing Partner

2009 – 2010

McIntosh Sawran & Cartaya, P.A.

Partner / Manager

2003 – 2009

Stephens, Lynn, Klein, et al.

Associate Attorney

2001 - 2003

Office of the State Attorney, Palm Beach County, Florida

Assistant District Attorney

1996 - 2001

Associations

Tennessee Bar Association

Member

2011-Present

North Carolina Bar Association

Member

2010-Present

American Bar Association

Member

2009 - Present

Mecklenburg County Bar

Member

2009-Present

North Carolina State Bar

Member

2009 - Present

Florida Bar

Member

1996 - Present