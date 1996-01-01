Managing Partner
McGrath & Spielberger, PLLC
Tennessee, North Carolina
Business Formation, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Real Estate
Hi, I’m Jason McGrath. Simply put, I’m here to help you, using my education, knowledge, and experience. Two of my primary practice areas are business law and real estate law, including litigation and disputes, since I have been a litigator since 1996.
I’m always focused on combining the legalities with the practicalities, so I can provide real-world, user-friendly guidance. Attention to detail is also one of my calling-cards.
I’m glad I spent the first part of my career as an Assistant District Attorney; it was rewarding to help protect the community and to obtain so much courtroom and trial experience. Having tried, and won, a month-long wrongful death case against one of the most successful lawyers in the state is an experience I’ll never forget.
When I was in 8th grade, I thought to myself “What would I be good at, enjoy, and make a good living doing?” From that point forward, I knew I would become a lawyer.
When I’m not working, I’m either exercising, spending time with my wife and two young children, or reading a book (by the pool, when it’s warm enough, since I don’t live near the beach any longer). I expect to soon add either tae kwon do or guitar lessons to that list as a father-son activity.
Florida State University
College of Law - J.D. in Law, 1996
Florida State University
B.S. in Political Science, 1993
Florida State University
B.S. in International Affairs, 1993
McGrath & Spielberger, PLLC
Co-owner / Managing Partner
2010 – Present
McGrath Law, PLLC
Owner / Managing Partner
2009 – 2010
McIntosh Sawran & Cartaya, P.A.
Partner / Manager
2003 – 2009
Stephens, Lynn, Klein, et al.
Associate Attorney
2001 - 2003
Office of the State Attorney, Palm Beach County, Florida
Assistant District Attorney
1996 - 2001
Tennessee Bar Association
Member
2011-Present
North Carolina Bar Association
Member
2010-Present
American Bar Association
Member
2009 - Present
Mecklenburg County Bar
Member
2009-Present
North Carolina State Bar
Member
2009 - Present
Florida Bar
Member
1996 - Present