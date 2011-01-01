Partner
Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
Idaho, Wyoming
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate
Hi, I’m Jed Bigelow. I enjoy working with people and helping them find solutions to the legal problems they may be facing. I practice in a variety of areas including criminal defense, employment disputes, workmen’s compensation, business organization and formation, estate planning, and litigation among others.
Prior to joining my current firm, I was a criminal prosecutor and then an assistant attorney general. I have extensive courtroom experience and look forward to putting those skills to work for you.
The legal system can often be confusing. I will help you navigate the different options available as we work towards the best resolution possible.
I love to help people and businesses in need.
I spent several years in the South Pacific where I picked up a love for free diving and spear fishing!
Brigham Young University Law School
J.D. in Law, 2013
Utah State University
B.A. in Political Science, 2011
Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen & Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
Partner
2018 - Present
Office of the Attorney General of American Samoa
Assistant Attorney General and Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection
2016 - 2018
Canyon County Prosecutor's Office
Deputy Prosecutor
2014 - 2016
Wyoming Bar Association
Member
2018 - Present
American Samoa Bar Association
Member and Former Secretary
2016 - Present
Idaho Bar Association
Member
2014 - Present