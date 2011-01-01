Idaho, Wyoming

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate

About

Hi, I’m Jed Bigelow. I enjoy working with people and helping them find solutions to the legal problems they may be facing. I practice in a variety of areas including criminal defense, employment disputes, workmen’s compensation, business organization and formation, estate planning, and litigation among others.

Prior to joining my current firm, I was a criminal prosecutor and then an assistant attorney general. I have extensive courtroom experience and look forward to putting those skills to work for you.

The legal system can often be confusing. I will help you navigate the different options available as we work towards the best resolution possible.

Why I practice law

I love to help people and businesses in need.

Fun fact

I spent several years in the South Pacific where I picked up a love for free diving and spear fishing!

Professional background

Education

Brigham Young University Law School

J.D. in Law, 2013

Utah State University

B.A. in Political Science, 2011

Experience

Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen & Hoopes, P.L.L.C.

Partner

2018 - Present

Office of the Attorney General of American Samoa

Assistant Attorney General and Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection

2016 - 2018

Canyon County Prosecutor's Office

Deputy Prosecutor

2014 - 2016

Associations

Wyoming Bar Association

Member

2018 - Present

American Samoa Bar Association

Member and Former Secretary

2016 - Present

Idaho Bar Association

Member

2014 - Present