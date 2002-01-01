Jeff Burke

- All States
Hi, I’m Jeff A. Burke. I like to consider myself an expert in navigating the technical and legal complexities associated with obtaining patent protection.
I represent clients seeking to obtain utility and design patents in a variety of technological fields. My previous experience as a primary patent examiner and later supervisory patent examiner at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) gave me a keen understanding of the patent examination process.
One of the proudest moments of my career was receiving multiple leadership awards during my years as a supervisory patent examiner.
My time at the USPTO has given me technical versatility and robust knowledge of the patent examination process to suit my client’s needs. I’m an avid golfer and enjoy taking my family to the golf course.
University of Florida
M.S. in Electrical Engineering, 2022
University of Houston
B.S. in Electrical Engineering, 2018
University of Houston
J.D. in Law, 2005
University of Houston
B.S. in Computer Science, 2002
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Associate Patent Attorney
2024 - Present
United States Patent and Trademark Office
Supervisory Patent Examiner
2020 - 2024
United States Patent and Trademark Office
Primary Patent Examiner
2012 - 2020
United States Patent and Trademark Office
Patent examiner
2007 - 2012
Meet the Attorney
- Texas
- Intellectual Property*
Professional background
