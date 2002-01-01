  • All States
  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • District of Columbia
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming
  • All Practice Areas
  • Estate Planning
  • Healthcare Directive
  • Living Trust
  • Last Will and Testament
  • Power of Attorney
  • Family & Personal
  • Bankruptcy
  • Name Change
  • Child Custody / Support
  • Employment and Termination
  • Landlord / Tenant
  • Marriage and Divorce
  • Personal Injury
  • Real Estate
  • Prenuptial Agreement
  • Business
  • Business Formation
  • Business Licenses
  • Business Litigation
  • Business Management
  • Collections and Debt Issues
  • Corporate Ownership
  • Employment and Termination
  • Franchise Disclosure
  • Landlord / Tenant
  • Real Estate
  • Website Terms and Conditions
  • Intellectual Property
  • Copyright
  • Patent
  • Trademark

Jeff Burke

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Jeff Burke
Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Texas
Practice Areas
Intellectual Property*
About

Hi, I’m Jeff A. Burke. I like to consider myself an expert in navigating the technical and legal complexities associated with obtaining patent protection.

I represent clients seeking to obtain utility and design patents in a variety of technological fields. My previous experience as a primary patent examiner and later supervisory patent examiner at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) gave me a keen understanding of the patent examination process.

One of the proudest moments of my career was receiving multiple leadership awards during my years as a supervisory patent examiner.

My time at the USPTO has given me technical versatility and robust knowledge of the patent examination process to suit my client’s needs. I’m an avid golfer and enjoy taking my family to the golf course.

Why I Practice Law
The confluence of technology and law and the profound impact on our daily lives made me want to become a patent attorney.
Fun Fact
I consider myself a life-long learner having earned 2 bachelor’s degrees (computer science and electrical engineering), 1 masters (electrical engineering), and my Juris Doctorate.
  • * Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states:
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Connecticut
  • District of Columbia
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Maryland
  • Maine
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Virginia
  • Vermont
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia
show more
Professional background
Education

University of Florida

M.S. in Electrical Engineering, 2022

University of Houston

B.S. in Electrical Engineering, 2018

University of Houston

J.D. in Law, 2005

University of Houston

B.S. in Computer Science, 2002

Experience

Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC

Associate Patent Attorney

2024 - Present

United States Patent and Trademark Office

Supervisory Patent Examiner

2020 - 2024

United States Patent and Trademark Office

Primary Patent Examiner

2012 - 2020

United States Patent and Trademark Office

Patent examiner

2007 - 2012

Associations

Meet the Attorney

Licensed In
  • Texas
Practice Areas
  • Intellectual Property*
About

Hi, I’m Jeff A. Burke. I like to consider myself an expert in navigating the technical and legal complexities associated with obtaining patent protection.

I represent clients seeking to obtain utility and design patents in a variety of technological fields. My previous experience as a primary patent examiner and later supervisory patent examiner at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) gave me a keen understanding of the patent examination process.

One of the proudest moments of my career was receiving multiple leadership awards during my years as a supervisory patent examiner.

My time at the USPTO has given me technical versatility and robust knowledge of the patent examination process to suit my client’s needs. I’m an avid golfer and enjoy taking my family to the golf course.

Why I Practice Law
The confluence of technology and law and the profound impact on our daily lives made me want to become a patent attorney.
Fun Fact
I consider myself a life-long learner having earned 2 bachelor’s degrees (computer science and electrical engineering), 1 masters (electrical engineering), and my Juris Doctorate.

Professional background

Education
- University of Florida - M.S. in Electrical Engineering, 2022
- University of Houston - B.S. in Electrical Engineering, 2018
- University of Houston - J.D. in Law, 2005
- University of Houston - B.S. in Computer Science, 2002
Experience
- Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC - Associate Patent Attorney - 2024 - Present
- United States Patent and Trademark Office - Supervisory Patent Examiner - 2020 - 2024
- United States Patent and Trademark Office - Primary Patent Examiner - 2012 - 2020
- United States Patent and Trademark Office - Patent examiner - 2007 - 2012
Associations
  • * Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states:
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Connecticut
  • District of Columbia
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Maryland
  • Maine
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Virginia
  • Vermont
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia
show more
Read Customer Reviews

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.

To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.

This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.