Jeff Burke

About

Hi, I’m Jeff A. Burke. I like to consider myself an expert in navigating the technical and legal complexities associated with obtaining patent protection.

I represent clients seeking to obtain utility and design patents in a variety of technological fields. My previous experience as a primary patent examiner and later supervisory patent examiner at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) gave me a keen understanding of the patent examination process.

One of the proudest moments of my career was receiving multiple leadership awards during my years as a supervisory patent examiner.

My time at the USPTO has given me technical versatility and robust knowledge of the patent examination process to suit my client’s needs. I’m an avid golfer and enjoy taking my family to the golf course.