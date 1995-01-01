Of-Counsel Attorney
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Maryland
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions, Copyright, Trademark
Hi, I’m Jeff Lippman. I’ve been practicing law over 20 years, with an emphasis on explaining legal concepts to clients in a way that they can easily understand. I have extensive experience in a broad based general practice, with an emphasis on representing small businesses and their families. I pride myself on being a good communicator, as well as a creative problem solver.
I’ve enjoyed several professional achievements including being bestowed an AV rating by my peers in the Martindale-Hubble directory. Additional career moments include being elected to the Board of Governors of a national legal trade group and being elected to be a member of the the Board of Trustees of the Alumni Association of my alma mater.
I truly believe that bringing top quality legal services to businesses and individuals at an extremely affordable rate is not only a noble mission, but the way legal services will be delivered in the future. I think I’m a pretty regular guy with my leisure time. I enjoy sports, movies, too many TV shows, and spending time with friends and family.
I enjoy being part of a mission to deliver excellent legal services at an affordable rate. Removing the pressures of billable hours is an amazing benefit to small businesses and individuals in need of legal services.
I can draw a pretty mean Hulk and a variety of other superheroes and fictional characters.
University of Maryland
Francis King School of Law - J.D. in Law, 1993
Emory University
B.A. in Political Science, 1990
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Of Counsel
2016-Present
Special Counsel
Contract Attorney
2014-2016
Baltimore Area Community Health Services, LLC
General Counsel and Managing Advisor
2014-2015
Weinstock, Friedman & Friedman, P.A.
Attorney and Vice President
1995-2013
Board of Trustees, University of Maryland School of Law Alumni Association
Member
2013-2015
Peer Review Panelist Attorney, Grievance Commission of Maryland
Member
2003-Present