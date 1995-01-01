Maryland

About

Hi, I’m Jeff Lippman. I’ve been practicing law over 20 years, with an emphasis on explaining legal concepts to clients in a way that they can easily understand. I have extensive experience in a broad based general practice, with an emphasis on representing small businesses and their families. I pride myself on being a good communicator, as well as a creative problem solver.

I’ve enjoyed several professional achievements including being bestowed an AV rating by my peers in the Martindale-Hubble directory. Additional career moments include being elected to the Board of Governors of a national legal trade group and being elected to be a member of the the Board of Trustees of the Alumni Association of my alma mater.

I truly believe that bringing top quality legal services to businesses and individuals at an extremely affordable rate is not only a noble mission, but the way legal services will be delivered in the future. I think I’m a pretty regular guy with my leisure time. I enjoy sports, movies, too many TV shows, and spending time with friends and family.

Why I practice law

I enjoy being part of a mission to deliver excellent legal services at an affordable rate. Removing the pressures of billable hours is an amazing benefit to small businesses and individuals in need of legal services.

Fun fact

I can draw a pretty mean Hulk and a variety of other superheroes and fictional characters.

Professional background

Education

University of Maryland

Francis King School of Law - J.D. in Law, 1993

Emory University

B.A. in Political Science, 1990

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Of Counsel

2016-Present

Special Counsel

Contract Attorney

2014-2016

Baltimore Area Community Health Services, LLC

General Counsel and Managing Advisor

2014-2015

Weinstock, Friedman & Friedman, P.A.

Attorney and Vice President

1995-2013

Associations

Board of Trustees, University of Maryland School of Law Alumni Association

Member

2013-2015

Peer Review Panelist Attorney, Grievance Commission of Maryland

Member

2003-Present