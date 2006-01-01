Jeffrey M. Salas

Illinois, Wisconsin

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Jeff Salas. I enjoy solving problems and helping others succeed. Luckily, I get to do that on a regular basis in my practice. I used to play on the offensive line protecting quarterbacks when I played football. Now my clients are my quarterbacks.

My background is in complex litigation around a variety of areas of law, which is great experience when helping small businesses and families, as I can pick out both simple and complex legal issues that have popped up over my ten years of practice.

In my time as an attorney, I’ve learned that there are creative ways of helping other achieve their goals, while protecting their interests at the same time.

I’ve been lucky enough to have collected a number of accomplishments as a lawyer, but my proudest moments are when I can help others recovery lost money, see a small business succeed, or put someone’s mind to rest to help protect their children. Accomplishments are just decorations; the best parts of being a lawyer are the positive relationships and client successes.

My clients get my 100% effort at all times. When I’m not helping clients, you can find me playing with my kids and watching a whole bunch of football games!

Why I practice law

Practicing law allows me to help families and small businesses professionally; I couldn’t think of anything else I’d want to do.

Fun fact

I grew up playing all kinds of sports. But my parents insisted that we experienced all sorts of other activities, so I also was a trombonist in my high school band and orchestra and still shoot a traditional (wood) bow and arrow!

Professional background

Education

DePaul University

College of Law - J.D. in Law, 2006

Carthage College

B.A. in Economics, 2003

Experience

KWS Partners, LLC

Founding Member

2013–Present

Salas Wang LLC

Founding Partner

2011 - Present

Krislov & Associates, Ltd.

Associate Attorney

2006 - 2011

Associations

American Bar Association

Member

2008 - Present

Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association

Member

2011 - Present

Illinois State Bar Association

Member

2006 - Present

Chicago Bar Association

Member

2006 - Present

Wisconsin Bar Association

Member

2010 - Present