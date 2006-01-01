Jeffrey M. Salas

Founding Partner
KWS Partners, LLC
Illinois, Wisconsin
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Jeff Salas. I enjoy solving problems and helping others succeed. Luckily, I get to do that on a regular basis in my practice. I used to play on the offensive line protecting quarterbacks when I played football. Now my clients are my quarterbacks.
My background is in complex litigation around a variety of areas of law, which is great experience when helping small businesses and families, as I can pick out both simple and complex legal issues that have popped up over my ten years of practice.
In my time as an attorney, I’ve learned that there are creative ways of helping other achieve their goals, while protecting their interests at the same time.
I’ve been lucky enough to have collected a number of accomplishments as a lawyer, but my proudest moments are when I can help others recovery lost money, see a small business succeed, or put someone’s mind to rest to help protect their children. Accomplishments are just decorations; the best parts of being a lawyer are the positive relationships and client successes.
My clients get my 100% effort at all times. When I’m not helping clients, you can find me playing with my kids and watching a whole bunch of football games!
Practicing law allows me to help families and small businesses professionally; I couldn’t think of anything else I’d want to do.
I grew up playing all kinds of sports. But my parents insisted that we experienced all sorts of other activities, so I also was a trombonist in my high school band and orchestra and still shoot a traditional (wood) bow and arrow!
DePaul University
College of Law - J.D. in Law, 2006
Carthage College
B.A. in Economics, 2003
KWS Partners, LLC
Founding Member
2013–Present
Salas Wang LLC
Founding Partner
2011 - Present
Krislov & Associates, Ltd.
Associate Attorney
2006 - 2011
American Bar Association
Member
2008 - Present
Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association
Member
2011 - Present
Illinois State Bar Association
Member
2006 - Present
Chicago Bar Association
Member
2006 - Present
Wisconsin Bar Association
Member
2010 - Present