Jennifer Rohleder

Partner

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Jennifer Rohleder

Licensed in

District of Columbia, Virginia

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning

Years of Experience

17 years of legal experience, practicing since 2008.

About

Hi, I'm Jennifer. I specialize in corporate transactions, capital raising, strategic business counseling, and estate planning for entrepreneurs and business owners. I brings over 17 years of legal expertise, advising businesses on complex transactions, growth strategies, and financial structuring. My robust background as both a business leader and legal advisor allows me to offer clients practical, business-oriented solutions tailored to their unique objectives.

My practice is uniquely designed to assist business owners in safeguarding their enterprises and personal wealth through integrated corporate structuring and strategic estate planning. My commitment is to help clients protect their life’s work, preserve their legacy, and achieve long-term financial and family goals.

Why practice law

I am proud of having been a business owner. First, as a solo practice and then co-founding a software company. I have been a part of the full business lifecycle, which gives me a deep understanding of what my clients are dealing with in their companies and lives.

Fun fact

I am a native-born U.S. citizen and have never lived in a state - I have lived in the Commonwealths of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Professional background

Education

  • American University Washington College of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2008
  • Worcester Polytechnic Institute
    B.S. in System Dynamics & Minor in Law & Technology, 2003

Experience

  • Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC
    Partner
    2025 - Present
  • Land Intelligence, Inc.,
    Vice President & General Counsel
    2019 - 2025
  • J. Rohleder Law
    Principal
    2014 - 2019
  • Patton Boggs
    Associate
    2012 - 2014
  • Thompson Hine LLP
    Associate
    2008 - 2012

Associations

  • Virginia State Bar
    Member
    2008 - Present
  • DC Bar
    Member
    2011 - Present
