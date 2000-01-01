Partner
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Jennifer Rohleder
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
District of Columbia, Virginia
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning
Years of Experience
17 years of legal experience, practicing since 2008.
About
Hi, I'm Jennifer. I specialize in corporate transactions, capital raising, strategic business counseling, and estate planning for entrepreneurs and business owners. I brings over 17 years of legal expertise, advising businesses on complex transactions, growth strategies, and financial structuring. My robust background as both a business leader and legal advisor allows me to offer clients practical, business-oriented solutions tailored to their unique objectives.
My practice is uniquely designed to assist business owners in safeguarding their enterprises and personal wealth through integrated corporate structuring and strategic estate planning. My commitment is to help clients protect their life’s work, preserve their legacy, and achieve long-term financial and family goals.
Why practice law
I am proud of having been a business owner. First, as a solo practice and then co-founding a software company. I have been a part of the full business lifecycle, which gives me a deep understanding of what my clients are dealing with in their companies and lives.
Fun fact
I am a native-born U.S. citizen and have never lived in a state - I have lived in the Commonwealths of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Professional background
Education
- American University Washington College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2008
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute
B.S. in System Dynamics & Minor in Law & Technology, 2003
Experience
- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC
Partner
2025 - Present
- Land Intelligence, Inc.,
Vice President & General Counsel
2019 - 2025
- J. Rohleder Law
Principal
2014 - 2019
- Patton Boggs
Associate
2012 - 2014
- Thompson Hine LLP
Associate
2008 - 2012
Associations
- Virginia State Bar
Member
2008 - Present
- DC Bar
Member
2011 - Present