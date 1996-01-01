John C. Wang

Partner
Salas Wang LLC
Illinois
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I am John Wang. I pride myself in simplifying the law and explaining legal matters in plain English.
I represent clients in the state of Illinois on a variety of business and personal legal matters, including immigration, business formation, contracts, intellectual property, and estate planning.
Having started practicing law in a small immigration firm, I have helped many clients with more than just their immigration issues. I was also able to represented many clients with their business and other personal issues.
Seeing an immigrant receive their papers and then watching them successfully grow their small business is very rewarding.
I believe that my clients' successes are important than my own. When I am not helping my clients, you can probably find me on some lake trying to convince a fish that plastic baits are tasty.
Helping people with their problems and watching them grow and succeed is very rewarding.
Before becoming an attorney, I worked as a Mechanical Engineer for 7 years.
DePaul University College of Law
J.D. in Law 2006
Bradley University
B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, 1996
Founding Partner
2011 - Present
Marian S. K. Ming & Associates
Associate Attorney
2006 - 2011
Tetra Pak, Inc.
Mechanical Design Engineer
2002 - 2003
Tetra Pak, Inc.
CAD Specialist
2000 - 2002
Butler America
Mechanical Design Engineer
1997 - 2000
American Bar Association
Member
2011 - Present
American Immigration Lawyers Association
Member
2012 - Present