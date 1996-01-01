John C. Wang

Illinois

About

Hi, I am John Wang. I pride myself in simplifying the law and explaining legal matters in plain English.

I represent clients in the state of Illinois on a variety of business and personal legal matters, including immigration, business formation, contracts, intellectual property, and estate planning.

Having started practicing law in a small immigration firm, I have helped many clients with more than just their immigration issues. I was also able to represented many clients with their business and other personal issues.

Seeing an immigrant receive their papers and then watching them successfully grow their small business is very rewarding.

I believe that my clients' successes are important than my own. When I am not helping my clients, you can probably find me on some lake trying to convince a fish that plastic baits are tasty.

Why I practice law

Helping people with their problems and watching them grow and succeed is very rewarding.

Fun fact

Before becoming an attorney, I worked as a Mechanical Engineer for 7 years.

Professional background

Education

DePaul University College of Law

J.D. in Law 2006

Bradley University

B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, 1996

Experience

Salas Wang LLC

Founding Partner

2011 - Present

Marian S. K. Ming & Associates

Associate Attorney

2006 - 2011

Tetra Pak, Inc.

Mechanical Design Engineer

2002 - 2003

Tetra Pak, Inc.

CAD Specialist

2000 - 2002

Butler America

Mechanical Design Engineer

1997 - 2000

Associations

American Bar Association

Member

2011 - Present

American Immigration Lawyers Association

Member

2012 - Present