Mississippi

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I'm John. I am a great attorney because I care. I care about every aspect of my clients' lives.

My areas of practice include general civil matters and matters of criminal law.

After over thirty years of practice, I can tell you that a good lawyer is one that solves problems. In every case I take, my goal is to solve problems in a mature and considered way with informed judgment.

One of the highlights of my career is my representation of the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, in a case involving the Department of Justice. But, all cases are important, whether it is a single parent fighting for child custody, or a white-collar executive defending wrongful charges.

I provide mature judgment for my clients which, I believe, is of the greatest value to them.

Why I practice law

I get an immense sense of satisfaction out of helping people solve their problems.

Fun fact

Outside of practicing law, I enjoy working out and spending time with my five children.

Professional background

Education

University of Mississippi School of Law

J.D. in Law, 1982

University of Mississippi

B.P.A. in Public Administration, 1979

Experience

Law Offices of John R. Reeves, P.C.

Owner/President

1982–Present

Mississippi House of Representatives

Chairman or Vice Chairman of Various Committees

1984–2008

Associations

The Mississippi Bar

Member

1982–Present

Planning and Zoning Commission, Madison, Miss.

Chairman

2012–Present

Jackson Redevelopment Authority, Jackson, Miss.

Vice Chairman

2008–2013

The Energy Council

Executive Committee Member

2004–2008

Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, International

Member

1980–1982