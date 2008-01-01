Owner/President
Law Offices of John R. Reeves, P.C.
Mississippi
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I'm John. I am a great attorney because I care. I care about every aspect of my clients' lives.
My areas of practice include general civil matters and matters of criminal law.
After over thirty years of practice, I can tell you that a good lawyer is one that solves problems. In every case I take, my goal is to solve problems in a mature and considered way with informed judgment.
One of the highlights of my career is my representation of the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, in a case involving the Department of Justice. But, all cases are important, whether it is a single parent fighting for child custody, or a white-collar executive defending wrongful charges.
I provide mature judgment for my clients which, I believe, is of the greatest value to them.
I get an immense sense of satisfaction out of helping people solve their problems.
Outside of practicing law, I enjoy working out and spending time with my five children.
University of Mississippi School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1982
University of Mississippi
B.P.A. in Public Administration, 1979
Law Offices of John R. Reeves, P.C.
Owner/President
1982–Present
Mississippi House of Representatives
Chairman or Vice Chairman of Various Committees
1984–2008
The Mississippi Bar
Member
1982–Present
Planning and Zoning Commission, Madison, Miss.
Chairman
2012–Present
Jackson Redevelopment Authority, Jackson, Miss.
Vice Chairman
2008–2013
The Energy Council
Executive Committee Member
2004–2008
Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, International
Member
1980–1982