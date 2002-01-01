Associate Attorney
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
California
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Jonathan Panossian. I strive to help people solve their problems. I have been practicing law in California since 2005 and have a wide variety of experience.
During my years of experience, I have learned how to litigate cases, communicate an idea to a broad group of people, and find the most cost-effective solution for my clients.
Prior to starting my own practice, I was a deputy district attorney with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office through the ITAP Program and tried many jury trials.
I find the simplest plan of action for my clients after laying out all of their options. When I’m not meeting with clients, I am usually outdoors hiking or traveling to the drop zone for a fun jump.
Practicing law allows me to help people and solve their problems. I personally believe that practicing law is an honorable profession.
I’ve been skydiving for the past four years and traveled to Africa multiple times.
Southwestern School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2004
University of California, Los Angeles
B.A. in Economics, 2002
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Associate Attorney
2015-Present
Law Office of Jonathan Panossian, A PC
Principal Partner and Managing Attorney
2010-Present
Ventura County District Attorney
Deputy District Attorney
2010
Burbank City Attorney
Special Deputy City Attorney
2010-2015
Winterbotham, Parham, Teeple, A PC
Supervising Attorney
2009-2010
Bar of the Central District of California
Member
2009-Present