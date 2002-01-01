California

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Jonathan Panossian. I strive to help people solve their problems. I have been practicing law in California since 2005 and have a wide variety of experience.

During my years of experience, I have learned how to litigate cases, communicate an idea to a broad group of people, and find the most cost-effective solution for my clients.

Prior to starting my own practice, I was a deputy district attorney with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office through the ITAP Program and tried many jury trials.

I find the simplest plan of action for my clients after laying out all of their options. When I’m not meeting with clients, I am usually outdoors hiking or traveling to the drop zone for a fun jump.

Why I practice law

Practicing law allows me to help people and solve their problems. I personally believe that practicing law is an honorable profession.

Fun fact

I’ve been skydiving for the past four years and traveled to Africa multiple times.

Professional background

Education

Southwestern School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2004

University of California, Los Angeles

B.A. in Economics, 2002

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Associate Attorney

2015-Present

Law Office of Jonathan Panossian, A PC

Principal Partner and Managing Attorney

2010-Present

Ventura County District Attorney

Deputy District Attorney

2010

Burbank City Attorney

Special Deputy City Attorney

2010-2015

Winterbotham, Parham, Teeple, A PC

Supervising Attorney

2009-2010

Associations

Bar of the Central District of California

Member

2009-Present