Jordan Gerheim

Hi, I'm Jordan. I am a dedicated attorney with a passion for helping businesses navigate complex legal challenges while fostering growth and innovation. My practice areas span a wide range, including litigation, business law, and serving as an outside general counsel and fractional chief legal officer for companies across various industries.
Throughout my career, I've honed my skills in strategic problem-solving, risk management, and providing practical legal advice tailored to each client's unique needs. A proud moment in my career was founding Outside Chief Legal, where I combine my extensive litigation experience with my entrepreneurial spirit to offer comprehensive legal support to businesses of all sizes.
When I'm not practicing law or advising clients, I enjoy exploring new business ventures and spending time with my wife and my son in my adopted home of Mobile, Alabama.
University of Alabama
J.D. in Law, 2008
University of Georgia
B.A. in History & Sociology, 2004
Outside Chief Legal LLC
CEO/Managing Partner
2022 - Present
Starnes Davis Florie LLP
Associate & Equity Partner
2011 - 2022
Phelps Dunbar LLP
Associate
2010 - 2011
Lyons, Pipes & Cook PC
Associate
2008 - 2010
Mobile Bar Association
CLE Committee
2024 - Present
Alabama Bar Association
Bench & Bar Relations Task Force
2022 - Present
Downtown Mobile Alliance
Vice Chair of Strategic Initiatives
2021 - Present
Downtown Mobile Alliance
Board of Directors
2020 - Present
Alabama Defense Lawyers Association
Member
2008 - Present
Meet the Attorney
Alabama
Estate Planning,
Family & Personal,
Business
Professional background
