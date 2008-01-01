  • All States
Jordan Gerheim

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Jordan Gerheim
CEO/Managing Partner
Outside Chief Legal LLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Alabama
Practice Areas
Estate Planning, Family & Personal, Business
About

Hi, I'm Jordan. I am a dedicated attorney with a passion for helping businesses navigate complex legal challenges while fostering growth and innovation. My practice areas span a wide range, including litigation, business law, and serving as an outside general counsel and fractional chief legal officer for companies across various industries.

Throughout my career, I've honed my skills in strategic problem-solving, risk management, and providing practical legal advice tailored to each client's unique needs. A proud moment in my career was founding Outside Chief Legal, where I combine my extensive litigation experience with my entrepreneurial spirit to offer comprehensive legal support to businesses of all sizes.

When I'm not practicing law or advising clients, I enjoy exploring new business ventures and spending time with my wife and my son in my adopted home of Mobile, Alabama.

Why I Practice Law
I practice law to empower businesses and entrepreneurs with strategic legal guidance, drawing from my extensive litigation experience and entrepreneurial background to help clients navigate complex challenges and achieve their goals.
Fun Fact
I enjoy traveling and music. If I can combine both, like traveling to see my favorite bands play in different cities, it is even better.
Professional background
Education

University of Alabama

J.D. in Law, 2008

University of Georgia

B.A. in History & Sociology, 2004

Experience

Outside Chief Legal LLC

CEO/Managing Partner

2022 - Present

Starnes Davis Florie LLP

Associate & Equity Partner

2011 - 2022

Phelps Dunbar LLP

Associate

2010 - 2011

Lyons, Pipes & Cook PC

Associate

2008 - 2010

Associations

Mobile Bar Association

CLE Committee

2024 - Present

Alabama Bar Association

Bench & Bar Relations Task Force

2022 - Present

Downtown Mobile Alliance

Vice Chair of Strategic Initiatives

2021 - Present

Downtown Mobile Alliance

Board of Directors

2020 - Present

Alabama Defense Lawyers Association

Member

2008 - Present

