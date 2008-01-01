Jordan Gerheim

About

Hi, I'm Jordan. I am a dedicated attorney with a passion for helping businesses navigate complex legal challenges while fostering growth and innovation. My practice areas span a wide range, including litigation, business law, and serving as an outside general counsel and fractional chief legal officer for companies across various industries.

Throughout my career, I've honed my skills in strategic problem-solving, risk management, and providing practical legal advice tailored to each client's unique needs. A proud moment in my career was founding Outside Chief Legal, where I combine my extensive litigation experience with my entrepreneurial spirit to offer comprehensive legal support to businesses of all sizes.

When I'm not practicing law or advising clients, I enjoy exploring new business ventures and spending time with my wife and my son in my adopted home of Mobile, Alabama.