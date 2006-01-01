Principal/Managing Member
KWS Partners, LLC
Illinois, Wisconsin
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Josh Kons. I have a passion for helping businesses and individuals with their legal matters. I represent clients in a variety of business and individual legal matters, including business transactions, intellectual property, and estate planning. I also maintain an active litigation practice, with cases ranging from securities litigation to student loan litigation matters, and have helped thousands of investors and consumers nationwide.
As a former in-house corporate attorney for General Electric Company (GE), I learned how to tackle complex legal matters and turn them into understandable business-minded solutions which is a skill that has carried through to my practice today.
My proudest moments are seeing my business startup clients get off the ground, or my individual clients secure their family’s future through sound estate planning.
When I am out of the office you can find me spending time with my family and friends, or on the golf course!
Law is not a job; it’s a life-long profession dedicated to helping people. I am proud to be able to use my legal skills to help my clients with the legal matters they encounter.
In my practice I represent a lot of startup companies, and it is always exciting when I get to see one of them make it big!
Pepperdine University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2006
University of Wisconsin - Madison
B.B.A. in Business Management, 2002
KWS Partners, LLC
Member
2013-Present
Kons Law Firm
Principal
2012-Present
Eccleston Law Offices, P.C.
Associate
2010-2012
Kranitz and Philipp
Associate
2010
GE Healthcare
Corporate Counsel
2007-2010
State Bar of Connecticut
Member
2012-Present
State Bar of Illinois
Member
2011-Present
State Bar of Wisconsin
Member
2007-Present
State Bar of California
Member
2006-Present