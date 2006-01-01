Illinois, Wisconsin

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Josh Kons. I have a passion for helping businesses and individuals with their legal matters. I represent clients in a variety of business and individual legal matters, including business transactions, intellectual property, and estate planning. I also maintain an active litigation practice, with cases ranging from securities litigation to student loan litigation matters, and have helped thousands of investors and consumers nationwide.

As a former in-house corporate attorney for General Electric Company (GE), I learned how to tackle complex legal matters and turn them into understandable business-minded solutions which is a skill that has carried through to my practice today.

My proudest moments are seeing my business startup clients get off the ground, or my individual clients secure their family’s future through sound estate planning.

When I am out of the office you can find me spending time with my family and friends, or on the golf course!

Why I practice law

Law is not a job; it’s a life-long profession dedicated to helping people. I am proud to be able to use my legal skills to help my clients with the legal matters they encounter.

Fun fact

In my practice I represent a lot of startup companies, and it is always exciting when I get to see one of them make it big!

Professional background

Education

Pepperdine University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2006

University of Wisconsin - Madison

B.B.A. in Business Management, 2002

Experience

KWS Partners, LLC

Member

2013-Present

Kons Law Firm

Principal

2012-Present

Eccleston Law Offices, P.C.

Associate

2010-2012

Kranitz and Philipp

Associate

2010

GE Healthcare

Corporate Counsel

2007-2010

Associations

State Bar of Connecticut

Member

2012-Present

State Bar of Illinois

Member

2011-Present

State Bar of Wisconsin

Member

2007-Present

State Bar of California

Member

2006-Present