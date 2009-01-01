Associate Attorney
Ohnstad Twitchell, P.C.
North Dakota
Personal Injury, Business Litigation, Collections and Debt Issues
Hi, I’m Josh. I am diligent in providing the best legal representation for my clients.
I have experience representing financial institutions, businesses, and contractors on collection matters in and out of the courtroom.
I have learned communication is vital in the practice of law, not only communicating with the court system and opposing counsel, but also keeping my clients well informed at each stage of the process.
One bright moment I have experienced is accepting an award from an area homeless coalition for arranging an office-wide sponsorship of families during the holiday season.
I provide my clients with cost-efficient advice to ease the burden of their legal matters.
During summer, I like to get out in my kayak and spend the day exploring local lakes.
I became a lawyer to assist people in asserting their legal rights. To quote Yellowstone’s John Dutton, “Lawyers are the swords of this century. Words are weapons now.” Not every legal matter needs to culminate in an expensive court battle, but I will stand beside my clients throughout the legal process to zealously advocate for their legal rights.
I have hiked a part of the Kalalau Trail along the Na Pali Coast on the island of Hawaii, which I found to be one of the more difficult, but enjoyable experiences of my life.
University of North Dakota School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2014
North Dakota State University
B.S. in Political Science, 2009
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2022 - Present
Olson & Burns, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2015 - 2022
American Bar Associate
Member
2015 - Present
Ward County Bar Association
Member & Past President
2015 - 2022