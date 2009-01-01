North Dakota

Personal Injury, Business Litigation, Collections and Debt Issues

About

Hi, I’m Josh. I am diligent in providing the best legal representation for my clients.

I have experience representing financial institutions, businesses, and contractors on collection matters in and out of the courtroom.

I have learned communication is vital in the practice of law, not only communicating with the court system and opposing counsel, but also keeping my clients well informed at each stage of the process.

One bright moment I have experienced is accepting an award from an area homeless coalition for arranging an office-wide sponsorship of families during the holiday season.

I provide my clients with cost-efficient advice to ease the burden of their legal matters.

During summer, I like to get out in my kayak and spend the day exploring local lakes.

Why I practice law

I became a lawyer to assist people in asserting their legal rights. To quote Yellowstone’s John Dutton, “Lawyers are the swords of this century. Words are weapons now.” Not every legal matter needs to culminate in an expensive court battle, but I will stand beside my clients throughout the legal process to zealously advocate for their legal rights.

Fun fact

I have hiked a part of the Kalalau Trail along the Na Pali Coast on the island of Hawaii, which I found to be one of the more difficult, but enjoyable experiences of my life.

Professional background

Education

University of North Dakota School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2014

North Dakota State University

B.S. in Political Science, 2009

Experience

Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.

Associate Attorney

2022 - Present

Olson & Burns, P.C.

Associate Attorney

2015 - 2022

Associations

American Bar Associate

Member

2015 - Present

Ward County Bar Association

Member & Past President

2015 - 2022