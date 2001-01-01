New York

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Real Estate

About

Hello, my name is Kady Chang, and I have been a licensed attorney since 2001. My career began in a personal injury law firm with heavy emphasis on medical malpractice. In this capacity, I was trained by a very seasoned medical malpractice attorney in the field and have received extensive experience in the area of motion practice and oral argument.

After spending several years in the courtroom, I sought to explore some transactional law and took on trust & estate as well as all types of business transactions. My desire to learn then led me to become an immigration attorney dealing with various international clients and issues. The culmination of these career opportunities has certainly molded me into an attorney that understands, appreciates and values the diversity of law.

Why I practice law

There is never a dull moment in the practice of law. Throughout the course of my career, I can recount at least one interesting story or incident associated with each case. Whether it be in motion practice, real estate closing, or drafting a trust, there is always a story, a person, a life behind the scenes. It is a great satisfaction to know that, regardless of the situation, my representation has brought forth a more favorable outcome for each of my clients.

Fun fact

One fun fact about myself is that I can hold a plank position for two minutes. This is very amusing to me considering back in April 2020 I was only able to hold the same position for eight seconds.

Professional background

Education

Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center

J.D. in Law, 2001

John Jay College of Criminal Justice

B.S. in Legal Studies and Psychology, 2000

Experience

Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC

Associate Attorney

2022 - Present

Law Offices of Kady S. Chang, PLLC

Principal

2020 - Present

Neil A. Weinrib & Associates

Associate

2016 - 2020

EZ Tax, LLC and Wong & Co., CPA

Legal Counsel

2004 - 2006

Law Offices of Mark R. Bower, PC

Associate

2001 - 2004