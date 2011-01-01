Associate Attorney
Ohnstad Twitchell, P.C.
North Dakota
Bankruptcy
Hi, I’m Katie. I like to employ a reasonable, pragmatic approach to being an attorney.
I represent clients in the State of North Dakota on a variety of municipal, water, public finance, and bankruptcy matters. My prior experience working for judges, including a federal bankruptcy judge, gave me a broad understanding of the court system and insight into the thought process of judges when making rulings.
The most memorable moments of my career, which helped hone my legal skills, were working on final appeals of death row inmates who had been set for execution.
I strive to give clients various perspectives to accomplishing their goals. I am an avid sports fan and enjoy spending time outdoors.
I was drawn to practicing law because I enjoy the challenge of finding resolution to ever-changing circumstances.
I have had the pleasure of working on numerous public projects that are now being enjoyed by members of our community.
University of North Dakota School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2011
Bemidji State University
B.S. in Criminal Justice, 2008
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Shareholder
2015 - Present
United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
Law Clerk
2014 - 2015
United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of North Dakota
Law Clerk
2012 - 2014
North Dakota Northwest Judicial District
Law Clerk
2011 - 2012
State Bar Association of North Dakota, Board of Governors East Central Judicial District
Member
2021 - Present
American Bankruptcy Institute
Member
2017 - Present
Cass County Bar Association
Member
2012 - Present
Clay County Bar Association
Member
2012 - Present