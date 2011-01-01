North Dakota

Hi, I’m Katie. I like to employ a reasonable, pragmatic approach to being an attorney.

I represent clients in the State of North Dakota on a variety of municipal, water, public finance, and bankruptcy matters. My prior experience working for judges, including a federal bankruptcy judge, gave me a broad understanding of the court system and insight into the thought process of judges when making rulings.

The most memorable moments of my career, which helped hone my legal skills, were working on final appeals of death row inmates who had been set for execution.

I strive to give clients various perspectives to accomplishing their goals. I am an avid sports fan and enjoy spending time outdoors.

Why I practice law

I was drawn to practicing law because I enjoy the challenge of finding resolution to ever-changing circumstances.

Fun fact

I have had the pleasure of working on numerous public projects that are now being enjoyed by members of our community.

Professional background

Education

University of North Dakota School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2011

Bemidji State University

B.S. in Criminal Justice, 2008

Experience

Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.

Shareholder

2015 - Present

United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Law Clerk

2014 - 2015

United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of North Dakota

Law Clerk

2012 - 2014

North Dakota Northwest Judicial District

Law Clerk

2011 - 2012

Associations

State Bar Association of North Dakota, Board of Governors East Central Judicial District

Member

2021 - Present

American Bankruptcy Institute

Member

2017 - Present

Cass County Bar Association

Member

2012 - Present

Clay County Bar Association

Member

2012 - Present