About

Hi, I’m Keith Routsong. I have a passion for providing legal advice to those who need it most. Throughout my practice, I’ve made it my goal to provide expert legal advice, especially to marginalized communities.

I represent clients in Las Vegas and all over Nevada in real estate disputes, probate and trust disputes and estate planning matters. I previously worked for a large estate and trust litigation firm before branching out into my own solo practice.

Recently, I was selected as a Champion of Justice Pro Bono Attorney for 2024 in Nevada as well as the real estate pro bono attorney of the year in Nevada for extensive work done in assisting Nevada’s most marginalized communities.

I take the time to listen to my clients to fully understand their issues and then provide them with the most up-to-date and exact legal advice possible. Outside of my career, I enjoy spending time with my wife and daughters, and enjoy spending time with them enjoying the outdoors or watching family movies.