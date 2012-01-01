Kelly J. Brown

Associate Attorney
McGrath and Spielberger, PLLC
North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee
Hi, I’m Kelly Brown. The law can sometimes be complex and confusing so I try to help break it down in a way that we can all understand.
I am licensed in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and represent clients in a variety of legal matters, including business formations and transactions, tax, real estate, and estate planning.
By combining legal knowledge with my M.B.A., I am able to provide clients and customers with information relating to the legal aspects of a situation and from a business point of view. I have learned that it is important to think outside of the box in order to find the right solution for each and every client.
As a child, I was always the first to ask questions and was never satisfied until I had the complete answer. Fast forward a few years to college and I still had the urge to learn more, except with an eye towards the law.
As a newlywed, I enjoy spending time with my husband while working on DIY projects around our home and playing with our two rescue pups. I am a native “Charlottean” and have been a Carolina Panthers fan from day one, Go Panthers!
Campbell University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2012
The Lundy-Fetterman School of Business, Campbell University
M.B.A. in Business, 2012
North Carolina State University
B.A. in Psychology, 2009
McGrath and Spielberger, PLLC
Of Counsel
2013-Present
Staten L. Wilcox, P.A.
Associate Attorney
2013
DiscoverReady
Contract Attorney
2012
Mecklenburg County Bar
Member
2013-Present
South Carolina Bar
Member
2013-Present
North Carolina Bar Association
Member
2012-Present
North Carolina State Bar
Member
2012-Present
Tennessee State Bar
Member
2019 - Present