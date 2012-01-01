Kelly J. Brown

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee

About

Hi, I’m Kelly Brown. The law can sometimes be complex and confusing so I try to help break it down in a way that we can all understand.

I am licensed in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and represent clients in a variety of legal matters, including business formations and transactions, tax, real estate, and estate planning.

By combining legal knowledge with my M.B.A., I am able to provide clients and customers with information relating to the legal aspects of a situation and from a business point of view. I have learned that it is important to think outside of the box in order to find the right solution for each and every client.

Why I practice law

As a child, I was always the first to ask questions and was never satisfied until I had the complete answer. Fast forward a few years to college and I still had the urge to learn more, except with an eye towards the law.

Fun fact

As a newlywed, I enjoy spending time with my husband while working on DIY projects around our home and playing with our two rescue pups. I am a native “Charlottean” and have been a Carolina Panthers fan from day one, Go Panthers!

Professional background

Education

Campbell University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2012

The Lundy-Fetterman School of Business, Campbell University

M.B.A. in Business, 2012

North Carolina State University

B.A. in Psychology, 2009

Experience

McGrath and Spielberger, PLLC

Of Counsel

2013-Present

Staten L. Wilcox, P.A.

Associate Attorney

2013

DiscoverReady

Contract Attorney

2012

Associations

Mecklenburg County Bar

Member

2013-Present

South Carolina Bar

Member

2013-Present

North Carolina Bar Association

Member

2012-Present

North Carolina State Bar

Member

2012-Present

Tennessee State Bar

Member

2019 - Present