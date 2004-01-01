Idaho

About

Hi, I’m Kim Reeves. My favorite thing to do is solve problems. My job is to create value for my clients through solving their legal problems. I serve the people of Idaho using my background in business law, contracts, and estate planning. I also have negotiation and mediation training that helps me think creatively to find unique solutions to unique problems.

Before becoming an attorney, I earned an MBA focusing in Entrepreneurship. I even started a custom manufacturing business so I know the struggles a new business owner faces balancing time, effort and cash flow.

I want to help you solve your problems. From business formations to end of life care, there is a solution waiting for you.

In my spare time you’ll find me adventuring in the mountains with my family or pinteresting the latest trends in fashion and costume design.

Why I practice law

Law is the web that connects society and only through understanding the law can we really find the best solutions to our problems.

Fun fact

I am a 4th generation fashion designer and seamstress - a very treasured legacy of hard working women!

Professional background

Education

University of Utah

J.D. in Law, 2018

Weber State University

M.B.A. in Business, 2012

University of Utah

B.A. in History, 2004

Experience

Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.

Associate Attorney

2018-Present

Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.

Law Clerk

2017

Kim Reeves Designs

Owner Operator

2008-Present

Associations

Idaho Bar Association

Member

2018-Present

The Federalist Society

Member

2015-Present

Student Veterans Association

Member

2015-Present