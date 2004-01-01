Associate Attorney
Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
Idaho
Hi, I’m Kim Reeves. My favorite thing to do is solve problems. My job is to create value for my clients through solving their legal problems. I serve the people of Idaho using my background in business law, contracts, and estate planning. I also have negotiation and mediation training that helps me think creatively to find unique solutions to unique problems.
Before becoming an attorney, I earned an MBA focusing in Entrepreneurship. I even started a custom manufacturing business so I know the struggles a new business owner faces balancing time, effort and cash flow.
I want to help you solve your problems. From business formations to end of life care, there is a solution waiting for you.
In my spare time you’ll find me adventuring in the mountains with my family or pinteresting the latest trends in fashion and costume design.
Law is the web that connects society and only through understanding the law can we really find the best solutions to our problems.
I am a 4th generation fashion designer and seamstress - a very treasured legacy of hard working women!
University of Utah
J.D. in Law, 2018
Weber State University
M.B.A. in Business, 2012
University of Utah
B.A. in History, 2004
Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
Associate Attorney
2018-Present
Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
Law Clerk
2017
Kim Reeves Designs
Owner Operator
2008-Present
Idaho Bar Association
Member
2018-Present
The Federalist Society
Member
2015-Present
Student Veterans Association
Member
2015-Present