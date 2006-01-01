Maine

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Management, Corporate Ownership

About

Hi, I’m Kiran. I pride myself on listening carefully to a client’s needs and simplifying complex legalese into plain English.

Over the years I have learned the importance of treating legal representation as a collaborative process to reach the client’s goals.

During my career, I have had the pleasure of meeting a wide variety of clients and it has been extremely rewarding to help them navigate an often complicated legal landscape. This experience allows me to provide multifaceted insight to my client’s legal issues. In my spare time, I enjoy watching baseball, exercising, and playing with my pets.

Why I practice law

I took a class in college with a local judge as the professor. He gave us a 3-sentence fact pattern and access to a legal database. With no instruction, we had to research the law and make an argument before the class. That experience made me realize that the law is malleable and inspired me to pursue a legal education.

Fun fact

My favorite Beatles song is Rocky Raccoon.

Professional background

Education

Villanova Law

L.L.M. in Tax, 2019

Delaware Law

J.D. in Law, 2013

Susquehanna University

B.S. in Psychology, 2006

Experience

Opticliff Law

Associate Attorney

2022 - Present