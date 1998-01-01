Founder and Managing Partner
Plager Schack, LLP
Patent
Hi, I’m Mark. I am a great attorney because I’m honest and direct. I don’t beat around the bush and I don’t want to waste your hard-earned money. I just want to help you get the answers you need and give you the best advice that I can.
I specialize in Intellectual Property Law; I have been a Registered Patent Attorney for 25 years.
In my time as an attorney, I have learned that the law is ever-changing. I strive to stay on top of these changes in order to give my clients the best possible service.
I am proud to work with LegalZoom, providing access to legal services for all. The U.S. legal system is complicated, and you shouldn’t have to traverse it alone.
I provide my clients with experience, candor and cost certainty. In my spare time, you can usually find me at the ice rink with my kids.
I love science, but I found out in college that I hate blood! So I became a patent lawyer instead.
I ran track and field and even was the mascot in college!
J.D. in Law, 1990Lafayette College
B.S. in Biology, 1987
Founding Member
2001 - PresentMetal-Lite, INC.,
General Counsel
1998 - 2001Gauntlett & Associates
Associate
1996 - 1998Harwood Lloyd
Associate
1989 - 1996
Board Member, Officer
2006 - PresentAmerican Intellectual Property Law Association
Member
1991 - PresentOrange County Bar Association
Member
2000 - PresentBorough of Paramus (NJ) Environmental Comm.
Commissioner
1991 - 1996City of Cypress Environmental Commission
Commissioner
2007