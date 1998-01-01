Mark H. Plager

Founder and Managing Partner

Plager Schack, LLP

Mark H. Plager

Patent

About

Hi, I’m Mark. I am a great attorney because I’m honest and direct.  I don’t beat around the bush and I don’t want to waste your hard-earned money.  I just want to help you get the answers you need and give you the best advice that I can.

I specialize in Intellectual Property Law; I have been a Registered Patent Attorney for 25 years.

In my time as an attorney, I have learned that the law is ever-changing.  I strive to stay on top of these changes in order to give my clients the best possible service.

I am proud to work with LegalZoom, providing access to legal services for all.  The U.S. legal system is complicated, and you shouldn’t have to traverse it alone.

I provide my clients with experience, candor and cost certainty.  In my spare time, you can usually find me at the ice rink with my kids.

Why I practice law

I love science, but I found out in college that I hate blood! So I became a patent lawyer instead.

Fun fact

I ran track and field and even was the mascot in college!

Professional background

Education

Quinnipiac University

J.D. in Law, 1990

Lafayette College

B.S. in Biology, 1987

Experience

Plager Schack, LLP

Founding Member

2001 - Present

Metal-Lite, INC.,

General Counsel

1998 - 2001

Gauntlett & Associates

Associate

1996 - 1998

Harwood Lloyd

Associate

1989 - 1996

Associations

Inventor’s Forum

Board Member, Officer

2006 - Present

American Intellectual Property Law Association

Member

1991 - Present

Orange County Bar Association

Member

2000 - Present

Borough of Paramus (NJ) Environmental Comm.

Commissioner

1991 - 1996

City of Cypress Environmental Commission

Commissioner

2007

