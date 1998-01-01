Patent

About

Hi, I’m Mark. I am a great attorney because I’m honest and direct. I don’t beat around the bush and I don’t want to waste your hard-earned money. I just want to help you get the answers you need and give you the best advice that I can.

I specialize in Intellectual Property Law; I have been a Registered Patent Attorney for 25 years.

In my time as an attorney, I have learned that the law is ever-changing. I strive to stay on top of these changes in order to give my clients the best possible service.

I am proud to work with LegalZoom, providing access to legal services for all. The U.S. legal system is complicated, and you shouldn’t have to traverse it alone.

I provide my clients with experience, candor and cost certainty. In my spare time, you can usually find me at the ice rink with my kids.

Why I practice law

I love science, but I found out in college that I hate blood! So I became a patent lawyer instead.

Fun fact

I ran track and field and even was the mascot in college!

Professional background

Education

J.D. in Law, 1990

B.S. in Biology, 1987

Experience

Founding Member

2001 - Present

General Counsel

1998 - 2001

Associate

1996 - 1998

Associate

1989 - 1996

Associations

Board Member, Officer

2006 - Present

Member

1991 - Present

Member

2000 - Present

Commissioner

1991 - 1996

Commissioner

2007