Hi, I’m Mark Lyda. Our firm’s mission is to increase access to high-quality legal services. We serve startups, small businesses, nonprofit, and individuals.
Over the course of my career, I have had the pleasure of helping small businesses in every stage of their journey, and I have helped individuals navigate many of life’s ups and downs.
In addition to my law firm experience, I am proud to have served as a clerk on the Colorado Supreme Court, as a JAG in the U.S. Air Force, and as a business founder myself.
Understanding the real experience of starting and running a business helps me better serve clients. When I am not practicing law, you can usually find me spending time with my family or writing computer code.
University Of Oklahoma College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2019
Oklahoma State University
M.S. Industrial Engineering & Management, 2016
Lyda Law Firm
Partner
2019 - Present
Colorado Bar Association
Member
2019 - Present
Denver Bar Association
Member
2019 - Present
Meet the Attorney
Professional background
