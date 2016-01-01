About

Hi, I’m Mark Lyda. Our firm’s mission is to increase access to high-quality legal services. We serve startups, small businesses, nonprofit, and individuals.

Over the course of my career, I have had the pleasure of helping small businesses in every stage of their journey, and I have helped individuals navigate many of life’s ups and downs.

In addition to my law firm experience, I am proud to have served as a clerk on the Colorado Supreme Court, as a JAG in the U.S. Air Force, and as a business founder myself.

Understanding the real experience of starting and running a business helps me better serve clients. When I am not practicing law, you can usually find me spending time with my family or writing computer code.