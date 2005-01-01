Illinois

Hi, I’m Mark. As a lawyer, I put my clients first and understand the need for good communication. I focus my practice on intellectual property matters, including patent litigation, patent monetization, patent prosecution, and intellectual property strategy and management.

I have gained significant experience in all phases of patent litigation since becoming an attorney.

Previously, I worked for over 10 years in patent licensing and brokerage where I helped inventors and companies achieve numerous patent sale, license, and settlement agreements worth millions of dollars.

Having experience on both the business and legal ends of the intellectual property industry enables me to provide unique insights and value to my clients.

Why I practice law

I believe in helping innovators protect and realize value from their ideas.

Fun fact

Outside of work I enjoy spending time with my family and exploring and learning about artificial intelligence.

Professional background

Education

Chicago-Kent College of Law

J.D. in Law, 2020

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

B.S. in Industrial Engineering, 2009

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

Associate Attorney

2021 - Present

Cascades Ventures

Attorney

2013 - 2021

ExperFuze

CEO

2009 - 2013

Acacia Research Corporation

Engineering Intern

2007 - 2009

Actown Electrocoil

Junior Engineer

2005 - 2006