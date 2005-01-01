Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Illinois
Patent
Hi, I’m Mark. As a lawyer, I put my clients first and understand the need for good communication. I focus my practice on intellectual property matters, including patent litigation, patent monetization, patent prosecution, and intellectual property strategy and management.
I have gained significant experience in all phases of patent litigation since becoming an attorney.
Previously, I worked for over 10 years in patent licensing and brokerage where I helped inventors and companies achieve numerous patent sale, license, and settlement agreements worth millions of dollars.
Having experience on both the business and legal ends of the intellectual property industry enables me to provide unique insights and value to my clients.
I believe in helping innovators protect and realize value from their ideas.
Outside of work I enjoy spending time with my family and exploring and learning about artificial intelligence.
Chicago-Kent College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2020
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
B.S. in Industrial Engineering, 2009
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Associate Attorney
2021 - Present
Cascades Ventures
Attorney
2013 - 2021
ExperFuze
CEO
2009 - 2013
Acacia Research Corporation
Engineering Intern
2007 - 2009
Actown Electrocoil
Junior Engineer
2005 - 2006