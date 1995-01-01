Matthew A. Griffith

President and Senior Attorney
Griffith Law Group
Indiana
Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Matt. 26 years ago, I learned a great lesson from a seasoned lawyer in my first law firm. He told me that my job as a lawyer is to solve problems. He was right and that’s what I do, solve my clients’ problems.
I represent clients who live, invest or operate businesses in Indiana. I have represented real estate investors, landlords and property managers, building trades, entrepreneurs, business owners and clients in need of estate planning, to name a few. I focus my practice on prevention, because preventing a problem is always better than solving a problem. I have also been a trial lawyer for 26 years now.
I believe that every client representation must bring added value to the client. That means a client should not spend more money in attorneys’ fees than the value of those lawyer services, or the problem the client is trying solve, or the thing the client is trying to build or protect.
I practice law because I like to fix things and I like to build things. In the end, that’s what we do as lawyers. We fix problems, and we help clients build and protect things, like small businesses, a great business idea, a family’s income and assets, etc.
I am a hot rod enthusiast. I love the classic cars and the muscle cars from 1950’s, 60’s and 70’s. My father and I recently saved a 1950 long bed Chevy pick-up truck and turned it into a very loud, very fast and very cool hot rod. I'm currently restoring and "hot-rodding" a 1974 Corvette.
Drake Law School
J.D. in Law, 1992
Wabash College
B.A. in Political Science, 1989
Griffith Law Group LLC
President and Senior Attorney
2010-Present
Thrasher Griffith & Voelkel, PC
Partner
1996
Thrasher & Associates, PC
Associate
1993
Harrington Mayer Gardner & Sayre
Associate
1992
Indianapolis Association of Wabash Men
Officer/Member
1995-Present
Indiana State Bar Association
Member
1993-Present
Indianapolis Bar Association
Member
1993-Present
American Bar Association
Member
1993-Present
Central Indiana REIA
Member/Legal Affairs Chair
1993-2010
Indiana Real Estate Investors Association
Member/Legal Affairs Chair
2010-Present