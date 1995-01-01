Matthew A. Griffith

Indiana

Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Matt. 26 years ago, I learned a great lesson from a seasoned lawyer in my first law firm. He told me that my job as a lawyer is to solve problems. He was right and that’s what I do, solve my clients’ problems.

I represent clients who live, invest or operate businesses in Indiana. I have represented real estate investors, landlords and property managers, building trades, entrepreneurs, business owners and clients in need of estate planning, to name a few. I focus my practice on prevention, because preventing a problem is always better than solving a problem. I have also been a trial lawyer for 26 years now.

I believe that every client representation must bring added value to the client. That means a client should not spend more money in attorneys’ fees than the value of those lawyer services, or the problem the client is trying solve, or the thing the client is trying to build or protect.

Why I practice law

I practice law because I like to fix things and I like to build things. In the end, that’s what we do as lawyers. We fix problems, and we help clients build and protect things, like small businesses, a great business idea, a family’s income and assets, etc.

Fun fact

I am a hot rod enthusiast. I love the classic cars and the muscle cars from 1950’s, 60’s and 70’s. My father and I recently saved a 1950 long bed Chevy pick-up truck and turned it into a very loud, very fast and very cool hot rod. I'm currently restoring and "hot-rodding" a 1974 Corvette.

Professional background

Education

Drake Law School

J.D. in Law, 1992

Wabash College

B.A. in Political Science, 1989

Experience

Griffith Law Group LLC

President and Senior Attorney

2010-Present

Thrasher Griffith & Voelkel, PC

Partner

1996

Thrasher & Associates, PC

Associate

1993

Harrington Mayer Gardner & Sayre

Associate

1992

Associations

Indianapolis Association of Wabash Men

Officer/Member

1995-Present

Indiana State Bar Association

Member

1993-Present

Indianapolis Bar Association

Member

1993-Present

American Bar Association

Member

1993-Present

Central Indiana REIA

Member/Legal Affairs Chair

1993-2010

Indiana Real Estate Investors Association

Member/Legal Affairs Chair

2010-Present