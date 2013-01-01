California

Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions, Copyright, Trademark

About

Hi, I’m Matt Janda. I consider myself a very relatable attorney and am easily able to interpret the law for my clients.

I represent clients in the State of California on a variety of business and personal matters, including fashion and entertainment law, trademarks, real estate, estate planning, contract formation and negotiation, and business formation.

My experience with a wide variety of businesses and contract formation give me a unique perspective on a multitude of contract issues.

One of my proudest career moments was being chosen to deliver a business law presentation for the Apparel Business Review in front of 80+ entrepreneurs in the fashion and entertainment industries.

I ensure that each of my clients receive a personalized experience catered to their legal needs. In my free time I enjoy traveling, playing the occasional pickup basketball game and exploring all that Los Angeles has to offer.

Why I practice law

Being a lifelong sports fan, the goal of becoming a sports agent originally piqued my interest in law.

Fun fact

I’ve had the pleasure of working with some of my favorite NBA athletes and their trademark needs.

Professional background

Education

Thomas Jefferson Law School

J.D. in Law, 2013

University of California, Los Angeles

B.A. in Art History, 2010

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Associate Attorney

2015-Present

Goodstein & Berman LLP

Contract Attorney

2015-Present

Law Office of Matt J. Janda

Owner

2013-Present

Associations

Los Angeles County Bar Association

Member

2014-Present

American Bar Association

Member

2013-Present