Associate Attorney
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
California
Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions, Copyright, Trademark
Hi, I’m Matt Janda. I consider myself a very relatable attorney and am easily able to interpret the law for my clients.
I represent clients in the State of California on a variety of business and personal matters, including fashion and entertainment law, trademarks, real estate, estate planning, contract formation and negotiation, and business formation.
My experience with a wide variety of businesses and contract formation give me a unique perspective on a multitude of contract issues.
One of my proudest career moments was being chosen to deliver a business law presentation for the Apparel Business Review in front of 80+ entrepreneurs in the fashion and entertainment industries.
I ensure that each of my clients receive a personalized experience catered to their legal needs. In my free time I enjoy traveling, playing the occasional pickup basketball game and exploring all that Los Angeles has to offer.
Being a lifelong sports fan, the goal of becoming a sports agent originally piqued my interest in law.
I’ve had the pleasure of working with some of my favorite NBA athletes and their trademark needs.
Thomas Jefferson Law School
J.D. in Law, 2013
University of California, Los Angeles
B.A. in Art History, 2010
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Associate Attorney
2015-Present
Goodstein & Berman LLP
Contract Attorney
2015-Present
Law Office of Matt J. Janda
Owner
2013-Present
Los Angeles County Bar Association
Member
2014-Present
American Bar Association
Member
2013-Present