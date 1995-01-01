Of Counsel
Connecticut
Hello, I’m Matthew M. Hausman, an attorney with a practice focusing on general practice and litigation before all state and federal courts. I also practice landlord-tenant law, business law and commercial litigation, personal injury and complex and general litigation, and represent both individuals and entities.
I’ve been practicing law nearly thirty years and have developed a reputation as a sharp counselor, advisor and negotiator and a skilled litigator who represents clients with zealousness and compassion. In my experience, successful outcomes can be achieved in and out of court.
Since starting my own office in 2004 after working for a large firm, I’ve found that attorney-client relationships are more personal and far more rewarding than in big firm practice.
Before becoming a lawyer, I worked as a journalist specializing in science, health and medicine. I’ve continued to write since my admission to the bar, though my work now focuses on constitutional law, foreign policy, and American politics and appears in numerous publications in the US and abroad.
My father was an attorney so I was familiar with the legal world form an early age, and I also knew the profession would complement my work as a writer.
I have appeared on numerous radio programs in the U.S., Canada and Australia.
George Washington University Law School
J.D. in Law, 1990
Clark University
B.A. in History/Geography, 1981
2020 - Present
The Law Offices of Matthew M. Hausman, LLC
Managing Member
2004 - Present
:Pullman and Colmey, P.C.
Senior Counsel
1998 - 2004
Marsh, Day & Calhoun
Senior Associate
1995 - 1998
Trager & Trager, P.C.
Associate
1991 - 1995
Superior Court of Connecticut
Law Clerk
1990 - 1991
Connecticut Bar Association
Member
1990 - Present