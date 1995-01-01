Connecticut

About

Hello, I’m Matthew M. Hausman, an attorney with a practice focusing on general practice and litigation before all state and federal courts. I also practice landlord-tenant law, business law and commercial litigation, personal injury and complex and general litigation, and represent both individuals and entities.

I’ve been practicing law nearly thirty years and have developed a reputation as a sharp counselor, advisor and negotiator and a skilled litigator who represents clients with zealousness and compassion. In my experience, successful outcomes can be achieved in and out of court.

Since starting my own office in 2004 after working for a large firm, I’ve found that attorney-client relationships are more personal and far more rewarding than in big firm practice.

Before becoming a lawyer, I worked as a journalist specializing in science, health and medicine. I’ve continued to write since my admission to the bar, though my work now focuses on constitutional law, foreign policy, and American politics and appears in numerous publications in the US and abroad.

Why I practice law

My father was an attorney so I was familiar with the legal world form an early age, and I also knew the profession would complement my work as a writer.

Fun fact

I have appeared on numerous radio programs in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Professional background

Education

George Washington University Law School

J.D. in Law, 1990

Clark University

B.A. in History/Geography, 1981

Experience

Miller Law Group, LLC

Of Counsel

2020 - Present

The Law Offices of Matthew M. Hausman, LLC

Managing Member

2004 - Present

:Pullman and Colmey, P.C.

Senior Counsel

1998 - 2004

Marsh, Day & Calhoun

Senior Associate

1995 - 1998

Trager & Trager, P.C.

Associate

1991 - 1995

Superior Court of Connecticut

Law Clerk

1990 - 1991

Associations

Connecticut Bar Association

Member

1990 - Present