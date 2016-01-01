Megan Douglah

- All States
Hi, I’m Megan. I am a Colorado-based attorney devoted to increasing access to high-quality legal services for small businesses, non-profits, and individuals.
My approach combines thorough legal representation with a personalized touch, tailored to meet the unique needs of each of my clients. Whether you’re a small business owner or an individual consumer, you can rest easier knowing that I will provide you with the highest level of legal support I can to help ensure that your rights and interests are adequately safeguarded.
When I’m not practicing law, you can find me on a hike in the mountains or, more likely, catching up on some of my favorite reality TV shows.
University Of Oklahoma College Of Law
J.D. in Law, 2019
Oklahoma State University
M.S. in Industrial Engineering & Management, 2016
Lyda Law Firm
Partner
2016
Colorado Bar Association
Member
2019 - Present
Denver Bar Association
Member
2019 - Present
Professional background
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.