Mehera Nori

Hi, I’m Mehera. I practice in estate planning, landlord/tenant law, elder law, and healthcare/privacy compliance.
I’ve developed many skills as an attorney, but no skills are as meaningful to me as my listening skills. I care about helping my clients feel heard so they know they have a voice and an advocate in the process.
I’ve worked in various settings, from government work with the California Attorney General’s Office to private firms and corporations to mission-driven nonprofit organizations. I’m proud of how I adapt in situations while always prioritizing my clients’ goals.
My experiences have made me a quick-thinking and empathetic attorney. I strive to ensure that my clients feel understood and supported.
In my downtime, I’m an artist and a voracious reader.
University of California, Hastings College of the Law
J.D. in Law, 2016
Whitman College
B.A. in Politics, Spanish Language and Literature, 2012
Evergreen Attorneys PLLC
Associate Attorney
2022 - Present
Pride Law, PLLC
Associate Attorney/Incoming Managing Partner
2022 - Present
Center for Elders’ Independence
Manager of Compliance
2019 - 2020
Bay Area Legal Aid
Legal Advice Line Advocate
2017 - 2019
Talbot Law Group PC
Legal Assistant
2016 - 2017
Office of the California Attorney General, San Francisco Office
Postgraduate Legal Fellow
2016 - 2017
South Asian Bar Association
Member
2022 - Present
QLaw Association
Member
2022 - Present
Washington State Bar Association
Member
2021 - Present
King County Bar Association
Member
2021 - Present
Meet the Attorney
- Washington
- Estate Planning
Professional background
