Mehera Nori

About

Hi, I’m Mehera. I practice in estate planning, landlord/tenant law, elder law, and healthcare/privacy compliance.

I’ve developed many skills as an attorney, but no skills are as meaningful to me as my listening skills. I care about helping my clients feel heard so they know they have a voice and an advocate in the process.

I’ve worked in various settings, from government work with the California Attorney General’s Office to private firms and corporations to mission-driven nonprofit organizations. I’m proud of how I adapt in situations while always prioritizing my clients’ goals.

My experiences have made me a quick-thinking and empathetic attorney. I strive to ensure that my clients feel understood and supported.

In my downtime, I’m an artist and a voracious reader.