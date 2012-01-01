  • All States
Mehera Nori

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Mehera Nori
Of Counsel
Evergreen Attorneys PLLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Washington
Practice Areas
Estate Planning
About

Hi, I’m Mehera. I practice in estate planning, landlord/tenant law, elder law, and healthcare/privacy compliance.

I’ve developed many skills as an attorney, but no skills are as meaningful to me as my listening skills. I care about helping my clients feel heard so they know they have a voice and an advocate in the process.

I’ve worked in various settings, from government work with the California Attorney General’s Office to private firms and corporations to mission-driven nonprofit organizations. I’m proud of how I adapt in situations while always prioritizing my clients’ goals.

My experiences have made me a quick-thinking and empathetic attorney. I strive to ensure that my clients feel understood and supported.

In my downtime, I’m an artist and a voracious reader.

Why I Practice Law
I practice law so that I can support underrepresented individuals and communities with their legal needs.
Fun Fact
A fun fact about me is that I love to roller skate and I used to play roller derby. I might be outwardly gentle, but I can be a strong, assertive force when I need to be!
Professional background
Education

University of California, Hastings College of the Law

J.D. in Law, 2016

Whitman College

B.A. in Politics, Spanish Language and Literature, 2012

 

Experience

Evergreen Attorneys PLLC

Associate Attorney

2022 - Present

Pride Law, PLLC

Associate Attorney/Incoming Managing Partner

2022 - Present

Center for Elders’ Independence

Manager of Compliance

2019 - 2020

Bay Area Legal Aid

Legal Advice Line Advocate

2017 - 2019

Talbot Law Group PC

Legal Assistant

2016 - 2017

Office of the California Attorney General, San Francisco Office

Postgraduate Legal Fellow

2016 - 2017

Associations

South Asian Bar Association

Member

2022 - Present

QLaw Association

Member

2022 - Present

Washington State Bar Association

Member

2021 - Present

King County Bar Association

Member

2021 - Present

