Michael J. Keeney

Founder
Keeney Law PLLC
Kentucky
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Mike Keeney. I am committed to taking the mystery out of the law through educating my clients with plain English.
I truly admire entrepreneurs and love assisting them turn their concepts into reality. I’ve learned that listening to my clients is every bit as valuable as speaking to them.
My greatest accolades have come from my paralegal students who have honored me with teaching awards and have thanked me for helping them appreciate and enjoy the law. My clients appreciate my accessibility and willingness to work with them and not merely for them. When I’m not in my office, I’m probably at the ball field throwing batting practice and coaching my kids’ baseball teams.
My desire to practice law stemmed from my seventh grade civics class where I discovered every aspect of our life is affected by laws. I can help people know the law instead of being a bystander to it.
As a Kentucky State Trooper, I had the privilege of meeting a sitting U.S. President, Vice President, presidential candidates, Miss America and a gentleman who insists he was abducted by aliens.
Northern Kentucky University
Chase College of Law - J.D. in Law, 2001
Western Kentucky University
B.A. in History, Minor in Environmental Studies, 1995
Keeney Law PLLC
Founder
2005-Present
Hemmer Pangburn DeFrank, PLLC
Associate Attorney
2004 - 2005
Boggs & Colvin, LLC
Associate Attorney
2002-2004
Kentucky State Police
Senior Trooper and General Counsel
2001-2002
Kentucky Bar Association
Member
2011-Present
Paralegal Advisory Board
Faculty Advisor
2009-Present