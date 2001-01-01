Michael J. Keeney

Kentucky

About

Hi, I’m Mike Keeney. I am committed to taking the mystery out of the law through educating my clients with plain English.

I truly admire entrepreneurs and love assisting them turn their concepts into reality. I’ve learned that listening to my clients is every bit as valuable as speaking to them.

My greatest accolades have come from my paralegal students who have honored me with teaching awards and have thanked me for helping them appreciate and enjoy the law. My clients appreciate my accessibility and willingness to work with them and not merely for them. When I’m not in my office, I’m probably at the ball field throwing batting practice and coaching my kids’ baseball teams.

Why I practice law

My desire to practice law stemmed from my seventh grade civics class where I discovered every aspect of our life is affected by laws. I can help people know the law instead of being a bystander to it.

Fun fact

As a Kentucky State Trooper, I had the privilege of meeting a sitting U.S. President, Vice President, presidential candidates, Miss America and a gentleman who insists he was abducted by aliens.

Professional background

Education

Northern Kentucky University

Chase College of Law - J.D. in Law, 2001

Western Kentucky University

B.A. in History, Minor in Environmental Studies, 1995

Experience

Keeney Law PLLC

Founder

2005-Present

Hemmer Pangburn DeFrank, PLLC

Associate Attorney

2004 - 2005

Boggs & Colvin, LLC

Associate Attorney

2002-2004

Kentucky State Police

Senior Trooper and General Counsel

2001-2002

Associations

Kentucky Bar Association

Member

2011-Present

Paralegal Advisory Board

Faculty Advisor

2009-Present