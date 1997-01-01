Michael L. Schack

California

Patent

About

Hi, I’m Michael Schack. Many attorneys like to use big words or ‘legalese’ to impress clients, but I believe in making sure my clients understand me without the fancy words because my clients deserve nothing less.

Licensed in California, New York and Pennsylvania, the areas of law I practice are focused on business, including intellectual property (patents, copyrights, trademarks), real estate and business litigation. Having worked as a Sr. Vice-President and General Counsel to a conglomerate of real estate companies, I have a well-rounded background in many matters related to the business and corporate world including regulatory concerns, protecting intellectual property and many other facets of business.

Perhaps the most significant things I have learned as an attorney is the importance of listening. For me to best represent you, it starts with listening to you and your concerns. From there, I also need to listen to what others have to say so I can best protect your interests.

My career started with representing 217 people who were victims of a securities fraud scam. I assisted in bringing a measure of justice to those people, taking on a large company with big resources. It was a David vs. Goliath moment.

Clients like me because I don’t talk above them. I talk to them, and they know they will get someone who will fight for them. In consults, I make things simple and direct. I am straight-forward because I would rather give clients the right advice than tell them what they want to hear. My law practice philosophy dovetails nicely with my hobbies of family, golf and ice hockey, which require caring, patience, and being willing to play hard.

Why I practice law

I decided to become an attorney at age 13 because I watched the legal process as an outsider and saw people getting help when they needed it. I wanted to help too.

Fun fact

I have served in just about every role there is in a courtroom. I have been a court reporter, a bailiff (mock trial), a judge for small claims and traffic court, an attorney, a juror and a witness. Each has provided me perspectives I use in my practice.

Professional background

Education

J.D. in Law, 1986

B.A. in Political Science, 1983

Experience

Partner

2008 - Present

Sr. VP and General Counsel

2002 - 2008

Solo Practitioner

1993 - 2008

Associate Attorney

1989-1993

Associate Attorney

1987-1989

Associations

Member

Present

Member

1997 - 2000, 2003

Delegate

2001 - 2005, 2009

Group Chairman

2003 - 2005

Member

2012