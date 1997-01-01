Michael L. Schack

Partner
Plager Schack LLP
California
Patent
Hi, I’m Michael Schack. Many attorneys like to use big words or ‘legalese’ to impress clients, but I believe in making sure my clients understand me without the fancy words because my clients deserve nothing less.
Licensed in California, New York and Pennsylvania, the areas of law I practice are focused on business, including intellectual property (patents, copyrights, trademarks), real estate and business litigation. Having worked as a Sr. Vice-President and General Counsel to a conglomerate of real estate companies, I have a well-rounded background in many matters related to the business and corporate world including regulatory concerns, protecting intellectual property and many other facets of business.
Perhaps the most significant things I have learned as an attorney is the importance of listening. For me to best represent you, it starts with listening to you and your concerns. From there, I also need to listen to what others have to say so I can best protect your interests.
My career started with representing 217 people who were victims of a securities fraud scam. I assisted in bringing a measure of justice to those people, taking on a large company with big resources. It was a David vs. Goliath moment.
Clients like me because I don’t talk above them. I talk to them, and they know they will get someone who will fight for them. In consults, I make things simple and direct. I am straight-forward because I would rather give clients the right advice than tell them what they want to hear. My law practice philosophy dovetails nicely with my hobbies of family, golf and ice hockey, which require caring, patience, and being willing to play hard.
I decided to become an attorney at age 13 because I watched the legal process as an outsider and saw people getting help when they needed it. I wanted to help too.
I have served in just about every role there is in a courtroom. I have been a court reporter, a bailiff (mock trial), a judge for small claims and traffic court, an attorney, a juror and a witness. Each has provided me perspectives I use in my practice.
J.D. in Law, 1986State University of New York - Potsdam
B.A. in Political Science, 1983
Partner
2008 - PresentLandAuction.com
Sr. VP and General Counsel
2002 - 2008Law Offices of Michael L. Schack
Solo Practitioner
1993 - 2008Raitt, Morasse & Painter
Associate Attorney
1989-1993Law Offices of David W. Brennan
Associate Attorney
1987-1989
Member
PresentOrange County Bar Association, Administration of Justice Committee
Member
1997 - 2000, 2003California State Bar Conference of Delegates
Delegate
2001 - 2005, 2009Orange County Bar Association, Resolutions Committee
Group Chairman
2003 - 2005Delaware Bar Association
Member
2012